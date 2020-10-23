Need A COVID-19 Test? Here Are Some Local Locations

Free testing this weekend in Durham

Orange Grove Missionary Baptist Church

Saturday, October 24

505 East End Ave Durham, NC 27703

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Details here

Orange County News: Health Department to offer free COVID tests daily beginning Oct. 26 https://t.co/6m25mVQgHP pic.twitter.com/YMak8qOgUz — Orange County NC Gov (@OCNCGOV) October 22, 2020

Looking for COVID testing? There are 4 new free testing sites in Durham, and testing is available regardless of insurance or documentation status. See the locations below or visit: https://t.co/RmmHCbqqbw pic.twitter.com/KfaU8OjQGx — Healthy Durham 20/20 (@HealthyDurm2020) October 20, 2020

Wake County is now conducting drive-thru COVID-19 testing at specified locations throughout the county. This free service provides an easy and efficient way for residents to learn if they have the virus.

Sunnybrook Parking Deck

Oct. 16–17 and Oct. 19–20 & 22–24

2925 Holston Lane, Raleigh 27610

9 a.m.–3 p.m.

When traveling to the Sunnybrook Parking Deck testing site, please note the address. We recommend using Google Maps to direct you. After turning on to Sunnybrook Road from New Bern Avenue, make a right at the first stoplight on Holston Lane, the parking deck will be on your right.

Details here

Radeas

Oct. 19–24

907 Gateway Commons Circle, Wake Forest 27587

7 a.m.–7 p.m.

Use the form below to select a half-hour time slot that works best for you. There is no cost to take the test. During your alloted time, drive to the testing site and follow the instructions you see on signs and receive from Wake County staff.

Please bring an ID. Examples of acceptable forms of identification include your driver license, voter registration card, passport and utility bill.

If you have questions, call Wake County’s COVID-19 hotline at 919-856-7044 or email covid19.questions@wakegov.com.

Details here

Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral

Oct. 23–25

715 Nazareth St., Raleigh, NC 27606

9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Use the form below to select a half-hour time slot that works best for you. There is no cost to take the test. During your alloted time, drive to the testing site and follow the instructions you see on signs and receive from Wake County staff.

Please bring an ID. Examples of acceptable forms of identification include your driver license, voter registration card, passport and utility bill.

If you have questions, call Wake County’s COVID-19 hotline at 919-856-7044 or email covid19.questions@wakegov.com.

Details here

Various Dates

Advance Community Health

Multiple times and locations

Details here

NeighborHealth Center

Multiple times and locations

Details here

6 Makeup Essentials For A Quick Beauty Beat 6 photos Launch gallery 6 Makeup Essentials For A Quick Beauty Beat 1. MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer & Setting Spray Source:Nordstrom 1 of 6 2. The Lip Bar Skin Serum Foundation Source:The Lip Bar 2 of 6 3. Charlotte Tilbury MAGIC AWAY Concealer Source:Charlotte Tilbury 3 of 6 4. FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush Source:Fenty Beauty 4 of 6 5. Morphe Cosmetics Lip Crayon in MCM Source:Morphe Cosmetics 5 of 6 6. Fenty Beauty PRO FILT'R MINI INSTANT RETOUCH SETTING POWDER Source:Fenty Beauty 6 of 6 Skip ad Continue reading 6 Makeup Essentials For A Quick Beauty Beat 6 Makeup Essentials For A Quick Beauty Beat [caption id="attachment_3218947" align="aligncenter" width="500"] Source: Charlotte Tilbury / Charlotte Tilbury[/caption] Whether you consider yourself a makeup connoisseur, whose hours of Youtube research resulted in a personal MUA status, sometimes you don't have the time (or energy) to pull off a full beat face. Some days a quick beat will suffice. Instead of laying out all of your makeup brushes and tools, you can beat your face with ease using these seamless makeup products. And by quick, we mean the standard 10-minute beauty routine every woman should have perfected in her beauty arsenal. Start your basic beauty routine by washing your face of course (but that doesn't count on our time clock). Use a primer to prep your face for foundation. Follow-up with concealer under your eyes then highlight your cheeks with blush. Give your lips a pop of color with a liner and gloss and seal it all in with a setting powder. To keep you ahead of the game, we've compiled the six must-have makeup essentials that can get your face on fast. Grab your credit card and get ready to cruise our list of the best beauty finds for your makeup arsenal.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Need A COVID-19 Test? Here Are Some Local Locations was originally published on foxync.com