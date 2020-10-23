Need A COVID-19 Test? Here Are Some Local Locations

Free testing this weekend in Durham
Orange Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Saturday, October 24
505 East End Ave Durham, NC 27703
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Wake County is now conducting drive-thru COVID-19 testing at specified locations throughout the county. This free service provides an easy and efficient way for residents to learn if they have the virus.
Sunnybrook Parking Deck
Oct. 16–17 and Oct. 19–20 & 22–24
2925 Holston Lane, Raleigh 27610
9 a.m.–3 p.m.
When traveling to the Sunnybrook Parking Deck testing site, please note the address. We recommend using Google Maps to direct you. After turning on to Sunnybrook Road from New Bern Avenue, make a right at the first stoplight on Holston Lane, the parking deck will be on your right.
Radeas
Oct. 19–24
907 Gateway Commons Circle, Wake Forest 27587
7 a.m.–7 p.m.
Use the form below to select a half-hour time slot that works best for you. There is no cost to take the test. During your alloted time, drive to the testing site and follow the instructions you see on signs and receive from Wake County staff.
Please bring an ID. Examples of acceptable forms of identification include your driver license, voter registration card, passport and utility bill.
If you have questions, call Wake County’s COVID-19 hotline at 919-856-7044 or email covid19.questions@wakegov.com.
Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral
Oct. 23–25
715 Nazareth St., Raleigh, NC 27606
9 a.m.–7 p.m.
Various Dates
Advance Community Health
Multiple times and locations
NeighborHealth Center
Multiple times and locations
