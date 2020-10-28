Juice WRLD Mother Sits Down In Her Very First Interview After Sons Death

Juice WRLD’s mother sits down in her very first interview for the first time after her son’s untimely death.
On Monday (Oct. 27), Carmela Wallace, conducted an interview with ABC 7 Chicago, about her son’s cause of death and about the launching of the LiveFree999.org website. Wallace opened up by saying “it was devastating, but one thing I decided early on was, I was not going to hide the fact that he died from a drug overdose.”
Wanting her son’s death to be a lesson for others, Carmela Wallace said, she did not want to keep this a secret because “a lot of people deal with that every day.” Juice World died, December 8, 2019, at the age of 21, due to a seizure, caused by an oxycodone and codeine overdose.
Wallace is advancing the Juice WRLD brand by starting the Live Free 999 Foundation. This organization helps younger people dealing with mental health and drug addiction. This follows after Carmela received endless emails of fans reaching out to her, telling their stories of depression and drug addiction, and how Juice World lyrics and story helped them.
That’s our objective with our foundation, Normalize the conversation, so it has to start with me,” she also added. “I hope it’s what he wanted, the legacy of healing. To let people know that you don’t have to suffer alone.”
Mental health is something that’s not really talked about in the Black community, Carmela Wallace is that voice for those who are afraid to speak or tell their story. Since the launching of the Live Free 999 Foundation, it has donated new musical instruments to Juice World’s former high school in Chicago Heights.
Juice WRLD has an everlasting impact within the realm of hip-hop. After his death, notable rappers and musicians began to speak out about drug addiction and mental health.
Hip-Hop Reacts To Juice Wrld’s Death At Just 21
Sad as hell. RIP Juice WRLD, gone way too soon bro— Brother Nature (@BrotherNature) December 8, 2019
This is insane. Rest in peace Juice Wrld. Way too young mannn. ☹️— Rich Brian (@richbrian) December 8, 2019
I ain’t cried since Fredo died . And juice wrld left the same way ..... shit fucked up— Six0Breezo (@600Breezy) December 8, 2019
Waking up and reading this horrible news... RIP JUICE WRLD you were taken too soon 😔⭐️ This hits so close to home I have no words https://t.co/45UWG174wR— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) December 8, 2019
Rest In Peace Juice Wrld 💔 https://t.co/qV8V1Whgz0 pic.twitter.com/nsE7lLvrvA— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) December 8, 2019
Sick to my stomach. RIP Juice Wrld man. Beyond sad!— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) December 8, 2019
Horrible news to hear about the passing of Juice Wrld. His music touched many of his fans. My condolences to his family, friends and fans. Gone too soon— Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) December 8, 2019
RIP JUICE WRLD 💔— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 8, 2019
“What’s the 27 club? We ain’t makin it past 21”— 𝖇𝖊𝖆𝖒𝖊𝖗𝖇𝖔𝖎 (@LaxamanaDyzer) December 8, 2019
-Higgins (Juice WRLD) pic.twitter.com/2yvq1bxpwd
An enormous talent and a true voice of his generation has left us far too soon. Rest in Power, Juice WRLD. pic.twitter.com/sOmrzt7yjh— TIDAL (@TIDAL) December 8, 2019
Not Juice Wrld man, he was the only rapper out here really freestlying off the dome. World lost a talented young man. RIP Juice Wrld 💯 pic.twitter.com/3kykNmQGPy— Nature Boy (@prince_masyan) December 8, 2019
Heart broken @JuiceWorlddd I love you bro 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/B2lp93dR6G— HaHa Davis (@HaHaDavis) December 8, 2019
Juice Wrld “Legend” Lyrics, he literally JUST turnt 21. 😔 pic.twitter.com/XxRp3QXusN— #YDK (@MsBanks) December 8, 2019
really shocked and sad to find out juice wrld passed away, ... and so young too...— Zedd (@Zedd) December 8, 2019
a reminder that life can be over any moment...
be kind to one another.
RIP Juice Wrld— Bas (@Bas) December 8, 2019
This is the worst news I’ve woken up to man.. RIP Juice Wrld 😪 so much talent and gone at such a young age.. Doesn’t feel real.— Rug (@FaZeRug) December 8, 2019
