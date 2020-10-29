There is free COVID testing happening at 4 Durham Housing Authority locations Thursday, October 29th and Friday, October 30th from 8:30am-5pm. The locations are JJ Henderson on Duke Street, at McDougald Terrace on Lawson Street, at Oxford Manor on Keystone Place and at the Durham Housing Authority office on Main Street. Testing available for anyone who meets testing criteria, including anyone uninsured, undocumented, or homeless. You can get tested without registering, but they encourage appointments.

J.J. Henderson 807 S. Duke St. Durham, NC 27701

McDougald Terrace 1101 E. Lawson St. Durham, NC 27701 (Drive-through testing available)

Oxford Manor 3633 Keystone Pl. Durham, NC 27704

519 E. Main St Durham, NC 27701



Testing available for anyone who meets testing criteria, including anyone uninsured, undocumented, or homeless. Testing without appointments is available, but appointments are encouraged. Spanish-speakers available at each location.

To register, visit https://Lhi.care/covidtesting or call (877) 562-4850

