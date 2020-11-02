Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion set plenty of Billboard records (and gave folks a plethora of IG captions) with the release of “WAP” back in August but according to Offset, Cardi wasn’t being all the way truthful in some of her bars.

“I don’t cook, I don’t clean,” she famously rapped on the song. But after a night of partying for Halloween (as The Mask and Scarlett Witch respectively), the Migos rapper shared a video on Instagram Sunday (November 1) of Cardi in a bathrobe in their house, sweeping the floor with a broom.

“You need to stop lying on your songs,” he tells her. “She be lyin’. She cleans. Gots ta clean!” to which she says, “I’m gonna punch you in the head.”

He captioned the post, “LIAR.”

View this post on Instagram LIAR A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on Nov 1, 2020 at 12:03pm PST

After Cardi initially teased the two were heading for a divorce, they reconciled at Cardi’s 28th birthday party in Las Vegas. Set managed to surprise Cardi with a $330,000 Rolls-Royce and eventually found himself partying with his wife until the wee hours of the morning.

She jumped on Instagram Live and explained why she reconciled with her husband.

“When people be saying I be doing sh*t for attention, with this and that, no, I’m just a crazy b*tch. One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat a n-gga up..I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend.

“And it’s really hard to have no d*ck. I do like material things. What do you want me to do? The n-gga gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? And I really wanted some d*ck for my birthday.”

RELATED: Ciara Channels Cardi B For Halloween [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Halloween 2020: Which Celeb Nailed These Costumes? [PHOTOS]

Offset Calls Out Cardi B Over Lying In Her “WAP” Verse was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On K97.5: