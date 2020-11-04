One Hip-Hop’s most favorite couples is adding to their family. Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir have announced they will be having their first child together.

As spotted on ABC News Radio the husband and wife shared their big news this week. On Sunday, November 1 the duo hosted a extravagant baby shower with a Tiffany blue color theme. The affair had several points of difference including a winter wonderland setting, ice décor and icicle lighting.In the house were various high profile celebrities including Quality Control Records CEO P. Keyshia Ka’oir broke the news first with an Instagram post of her wearing a lace gown with fur detailing. “It’s a Boy #LilGuwop” she wrote.

The East Atlanta Santa also shared in the excitement with his own Instagram post. “We got a lil baby boy on the way @keyshiakaoir ”.

The couple originally announced the pregnancy back in August. This is their first child together but each have children from other relationships. Keyshia Ka’oir has three kids from a prior romance and Guwop has a 12-year-old with ex-girlfriend Sheena Evans.

Photo: Prince Williams

It’s A BURRRRBY: Gucci Mane 7& Keyshia Ka’oir Confirm They Are Having A Boy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On K97.5: