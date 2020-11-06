NBA Has Agreed To Begin 2021 Season On Dec 22nd (Report)

Just a few weeks after the 2019-2020 NBA championship was awarded to The Los Angeles Lakers, talks about when the next season will start began. As of tonight, The National Basketball Players Association have reportedly tentatively approved NBA’s proposal to start the 2020-21 campaign on Dec. 22 and play a 72-game season which is 10 games less than a normal season.
There is no distinction weather this season will be held in arenas with fans or not. NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, has said that their hope is to have this next season played in front of fans but it all depends on the safety within the COVID-19 pandemic.
The @Lakers are now tied with our heated rivals the Celtics with 17 NBA World Championships! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 12, 2020
Congratulations, @Lakers 🏆 https://t.co/uxeD8FqT2v— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 12, 2020
Congrats @Lakers on your 17th NBA Championship last night. You make California proud. https://t.co/3PtsEest06— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 12, 2020
The @Lakers are the 2020 NBA Champions! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/Pnwdbvq29D— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2020
Anthony Davis FaceTimed his ex-teammate, DeMarcus Cousins, in championship locker room tonight. Cousins is eligible for a Lakers ring.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 12, 2020
17 years of greatness from @KingJames 👑 pic.twitter.com/ioHCGHjSZW— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 12, 2020
What an incredible series. Endless respect, @MiamiHEAT 🤝 pic.twitter.com/XWgP8sQiyU— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020
In a year unlike anything, this win means everything. #YouCantStopLA@KingJames @AntDavis23 @Lakers pic.twitter.com/5y2EVJAmok— Nike LA (@NikeLA) October 12, 2020
This one is for you brother, for you Gianna, for Vanessa, for Natalia, for Bianka and for Capri. 🐍🖤— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) October 12, 2020
Congratulations to the entire @Lakers team, @JeanieBuss and the Lakers family for winning the 17th championship!! 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/glYG421whq
Mamba and Mambacita Forever.— ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) October 12, 2020
The Lakers have done it For Kobe and For Gigi 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/I9qKw6TDUW
The Los Angeles Lakers are NBA Champions, so the GOAT King must sit upon his throne today...— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 12, 2020
"GOAT James the GOAT King! Hear ye, hear ye! Come one, come all! Skip, how I look?!" 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/y5kxchMMOt
Congratulations to my A&R @KingJames pic.twitter.com/RoAeaDvtiI— Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) October 12, 2020
GOOOD MORNING TO LAKERS FANS ONLY pic.twitter.com/UkQtjEv84O— Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) October 12, 2020
The @Lakers finished the season 57-0 when leading through three quarters.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 12, 2020
They are the 1st team in NBA history to not blow at least one lead in the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/uRDYvuhj16
4 Finals MVPs. 3 different teams.@KingJames is built different 👑 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/tENBqLB2lo— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 12, 2020
The Lakers team bus left Quinn Cook at the arena 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/bHoYXPsd6U— NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) October 12, 2020
Lakers fans waking up & logging into Twitter this morning 😭 @spiceadams #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/0rjFazRNOD— Whistle (@WhistleSports) October 12, 2020
I put up the picture on the Left and someone took the time to do this on the right... Why can't @KingJames just be GREAT. He's one of the best to ever do it. Just plain and simple. pic.twitter.com/QHyNEKxYhV— CreditStrikerTV (@CreditStrikerTV) October 12, 2020
LeBron and the Lakers dedicate the season to Kobe and Gigi...then win the Championship on National Father/Daughter Day. I don't believe in coincidence. #LakersNation— Molly Qerim Rose (@MollyQerim) October 12, 2020
