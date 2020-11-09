Atlanta police arrested a 22-year-old man and charged him with murder in the death of Chicago rapper King Von on Saturday (November 7).

Von, born Dayvon Bennett, was among six individuals who were shot following a fight outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge early Friday morning (November 6). He was 26 years old.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, they secured warrants for Timothy Leeks as the man who pulled the trigger.

“Mr. Leeks is in police custody at Grady Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound,” Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Jean Rooker said. “The homicide of Bennett is closed with this arrest.”

RELATED: King Von Reportedly Dead At 26 Following Shooting In Atlanta

Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Rapper King Von was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On K97.5: