DMX Reveals It Was His Partner In Crime Who Tricked Him Into Using Crack

Even at the height of his rap stardom in the late 90’s, DMX‘s crack use was the subject of many rumors and though he was still very much a rap superstar, his addiction eventually caught up to him and derailed his career in the early 00’s.

Now all these years later a sobered up Dark Man X is opening up about how he fell into the crack addiction that plagued him throughout his young life and career. According to Page Six the “Get At Me Dawg” rapper revealed that it was his childhood friend that introduced him to the life destroying drug when he tricked him into smoking a blunt laced with cooked coke.

“He would rap, and I would do the beatbox,” DMX said. “I loved this guy like an older brother.”

The man he was referring to was named “Ready Ron” and though X looked up to him like an “older brother,” Ron turned out to be the figure that ultimately put X on a path of self-destruction.

One night after the duo “did a robbery one night… it was his birthday and we came back and split the money. I said, ‘Here you go, go get something nice for your birthday.’ So he came back with a blunt rolled up, and I’m counting the money, he pass[ed] the blunt.”

DMX, who subsequently battled substance-abuse issues for years, held back tears as he further related, “I hit the blunt and … I was no longer focused on the money. I’ve never felt like this, it just f–ked me up. I later found out that he laced the blunt with crack. Why would you do that to a child? He knew I looked up to him. Why would you do that to somebody who looks up to you? A monster was born. I wouldn’t do that to my worst enemy. Especially to someone that you supposedly love.”

X realized that “The person that I loved was a snake.”

That’s an incredibly sad story. Though DMX was able to make it in the rap game and enjoy a fruitful few years, there’s no doubt that his crack addiction eventually led to his downfall and struggles in his post-rap game life.

But life for DMX these days seem much more brighter as the rapper has been living crack free for a minute and enjoying his life in ways he couldn’t when he was battling addiction. God willing he remains that way for the rest of his days.

DMX Reveals It Was His Partner In Crime Who Tricked Him Into Using Crack was originally published on hiphopwired.com

