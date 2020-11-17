Hot Spot: Russell Simmons Beats $10 Million Lawsuit In Rape Case [WATCH]

There’s a lot going in the Hot Spot, so let’s get into it. Sinbad is currently recovering from a stroke and his family is asking that the public respectfully gives him privacy. In other health news, gospel singer, Fred Hammond says he let his guard down and didn’t wear a mask and is now battling with COVID-19.
Russell Simmons is now officially stress-free in Bali. In the case of a rape charge filed by an anonymous accuser, the courts ruled in Simmons’ favor. The woman filed a $10 million suit in March 2018 and due to the statute of limitations, the 1988 incident didn’t hold in court.
Rapper Boosie Allegedly Banned From Planet Fitness For Transphobic Zaya Wade Talk
Rapper Boosie Allegedly Banned From Planet Fitness For Transphobic Zaya Wade Talk
1.
1 of 10
Me after finding out Planet Fitness banned Boosie's anti-Black & transphobic behind and seeing Boosie say they're being racist for banning him after he did a video in their business dehumanizing a Black child and family on camera. pic.twitter.com/bQw2ojLOn9— Jason (Your Gay BFF) (@EscaflowneClown) February 20, 2020
2.
2 of 10
Planet fitness said you will not be using this good gay WiFi to be hateful miss BOOSIE hdjekgiroeler— Small Crimes (@JasMoneyRecords) February 20, 2020
3.
3 of 10
This is how they try to initiate a fake fear war. Their coward-ass trans agenda is backfiring.— Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) February 20, 2020
They will always use the short end of their stick to create this poorly advised false flag.
Boosie don’t even look like he drinks water, let alone workout in a Planet Fitness
FOH. https://t.co/MjxLPMNpSk
4.
4 of 10
Me, the planet fitness employee, kicking boosie out pic.twitter.com/xRblQ8qStW— kris (@krisormound) February 20, 2020
5.
5 of 10
Boosie getting pressed by a planet fitness manager really some hilarious shit— Rique 💙9️⃣ (@riquechapo) February 20, 2020
6.
6 of 10
me seeing a video of Boosie talkin shit about Planet Fitness after they telling him he cant be there because if the video he did about Dwade son situation...— Big Celleo From the Kokomo (@Cellustharula90) February 21, 2020
Boosie got kicked out @ Planet Fitness for a ig live video pic.twitter.com/ZHkXEqOkiI
7.7 of 10
8.
8 of 10
I mean what did boosie expect from planet fitness? Lol just like you have a right to state your opinion & not accept dwyane wade’s decision & his daughter, they have a right to not accept your opinion & you. pic.twitter.com/HhgeRAUWbv— MellyMel320 🇭🇹 (@MellyMel_320) February 21, 2020
9.
9 of 10
boosie recorded himself talking shit about zaya wade down to the planet fitness and got himself banned cuz the manager is gay and wasn’t having it.— Jordan 💙 (@BenjaminGlutton) February 21, 2020
Welp... pic.twitter.com/sBmc9E7PDo
10.
10 of 10
I don’t think boosie has a rich mans taste with a lot of things. Planet fitness probably a high upgrade from working out in jail. https://t.co/ZavpOOw769— UH82CIT 🙃 🇳🇬 (@PrinceHAK33M) February 20, 2020
Hot Spot: Russell Simmons Beats $10 Million Lawsuit In Rape Case [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com