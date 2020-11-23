DaBaby “Gucci Peacoat,” Big Sean ft. Post Malone “Wolves” & More

DaBaby went from having one of the years in the rap game to one of the most tragic after news broke that his older brother had taken his own life a few weeks ago.

But like most good sculptors, the North Carolina representative is turning his pain into art and in his new visuals to “Gucci Peacoat” DaBaby pays homage to the memory of his big brother and attends his funeral where the family grieves their loss and DaBaby reminisces about the impact his brother had on him growing up.

Big Sean meanwhile links up with Post Malone to remind everyone that they’re dogs forreal forreal and are ready to put their paws on anyone for their visuals to “Wolves.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Dj Kay Slay featuring Joell Ortiz, Paposse, Ransom and Tre Williams, Yung Mal, and more.

DABABY – “GUCCI PEACOAT”

BIG SEAN FT. POST MALONE – “WOLVES”

DJ KAY SLAY FT. JOELL ORTIZ, PAPOOSE, RANSOM & TRE WILLIAMS – “RHYME OR DIE”

CHIEF KEEF & MIKE WILL MADE-IT – “STATUS”

YUNG MAL – “ALL CAP”

BLAC YOUNGSTA FT. LIL MIGO & J90 – “GET HERE”

FOOGIANO FT. POOH SHIESTY – “FIRST DAY IN LA”

