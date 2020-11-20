The top 20 centers of the NHL have been ranked and Sebastian Aho makes the list at 13th.

2019-2020 marks Aho’s fourth season. Since the team’s relocation, the 23-year-old is the fourth player in the records as consecutive 30-goal seasons.

Check Out the full list below:

20. Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings

19.Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

18. Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers

17. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

16. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

15. Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

14. John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs

13. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

12. Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets

11. Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

10. Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

9. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

8. Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins

7. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

6. Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres

5. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

4. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

3. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Sebastian Aho Of The Carolina Hurricanes Ranks As Of NHL’s Top Centers was originally published on foxync.com

