Local Magazine Looking For Full-Time Photographer

Shannon Media Inc. – publisher of Durham Magazine, Chapel Hill Magazine, Chatham Magazine and Heart of NC Weddings Magazine and producer of events including Taste, WellFest and Sip + Savor –seeks a highly organized, dedicated staff photographer for its publications and events to plan, collaborate on and execute original photography. It’s your job to ensure our brand of lifestyle magazine looks great and is lively and sophisticated – really, the best lifestyle magazines around! This is accomplished through your creative ideas, collaboration with editorial and freelancers, with advertisers and the community as a whole.

We're looking to add a full-time staff photographer to our team! 🙌 🎉 Learn more about the position in the link below.👇https://t.co/4mNlkrGbBZ — Durham Magazine (@durhammag) November 23, 2020

Requirements

Collaborate with editors to determine art direction for a given story or event

Execute photo shoots, creating lively, authentic images while holding to the highest standards of quality and professionalism

Edit and upload selections of photos for the art department in a timely manner and on deadline

Hire contract photographers, calligraphers, artists and manage the creative vision for the shoot, manage a freelance budget and ensure completion and delivery of art

Prepare chosen images for publications by optimizing each image in Lightroom and/or Photoshop; size images according to art department’s specifications and convert to CMYK as per printer specifications

Communicate with advertisers who require original photography, taking care to listen to what the advertiser is looking to accomplish and considering their brand and desired aesthetic

Be prepared to offer ideas and solutions and provide art direction on the fly to produce high-quality, professional images for advertisers across Shannon Media Inc. publications

Produce professional lighting for optimal results across a wide variety of locations and environments

Deliver images to art department in a timely manner and provide online galleries for photo proofing to clients as needed or requested

Photographer may arrange to license images to clients for use outside Shannon Media Inc. publications on a case-by-case basis

Additional duties as required

A little bit about us

We are Shannon Media, Inc. is a small company of self-starters who thrive in an exciting work environment. Our team of about 20 people produces 30+ high-quality publications per year, in addition to a diverse media approach of digital and experiential businesses. Our office environment in Chapel Hill, near Interstate 40 and Fordham Boulevard, where we are headquartered, is fun, creative and casual, yet fast-paced and professional. Check out digital versions of our products at issuu.com/shannonmedia.

How to apply

Please send cover letter, resume and samples of your work to amanda@durhammag.com. Applications solely through LinkedIn will not be considered. You must send these documents and links to Amanda directly.

And check out our sites at chapelhillmagazine.com, durhammag.com, and chathammagazinenc.com.

