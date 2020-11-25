Conway The Machine ft. El Camino “Forever Dropping Tears,” 2 Chainz “Southside Hov” & More

Conway The Machine had one of the hardest Hip-Hop albums of the last few years in From King To A God and today the head-bussa from Buffalo continues to push his street classic with some new visuals.

Linking up with El Camino for the video to “Forever Dropping Tears,” Conway shows a more sentimental side as he pays homage to his mans and ‘em who are back in the essence while kicking it with his crew on the block. Gangsters have hearts too, y’all.

Back down in the A, 2 Chainz blows some smoke and shows off a few fancy whips to demonstrate he living his best life in his black-and-white clip to “Southside Hov.” Jigga gonna jump on this remix?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jeezy featuring Rick Ross, Cordae, and more.

CONWAY THE MACHINE FT. EL CAMINO – “FOREVER DROPPING TEARS”

JEEZY FT. RICK ROSS – “ALMIGHTY BLACK DOLLAR”

2 CHAINZ – “SOUTHSIDE HOV”

CORDAE – “THE PARABLES”

WALE FT. GUNNA – “FLAWED”

BABY GRIZZLEY FT. TEE GRIZZLEY – “TWIN GRIZZLIES”

FETTY WAP – “SPEED”

SALAAM REMI FT. BUSTA RHYMES, BLACK THOUGHT, DOUG E. FRESH & MUMU FRESH – “NO JUSTICE NO PEACE”

