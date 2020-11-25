Congrats! Gabby Sidibe Is Engaged!

Gabourey Sidibe has acted out some spectacular wedding scenes and now she has her own to look forward to!

The actress took to Instagram Tuesday to share the happy news that her boyfriend of a year, Brandon Frankel popped the question and she accepted.

Sidibe shared the news with a video of her and Frankel sharing the news as well as a slide to a photo of the pair that included her wearing a bonnet AND her brand new engagement ring.

“It’s weird that people think we’re already married, but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see,” Sidibe captioned her post. “My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist. @brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need. I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!!”

The man-made up a bonnet song? WOW. We are impressed. These two definitely seem like they were made for one another.

Mariah Carey, Melba Moore, and Janelle Monáe were among those to congratulate the “EMPIRE” and ‘Antebellum’ star.

Frankel also shared the same announcement video as Sidibe along with three photos, the first which pictured one of the couple’s cats wearing a charming reading, “Will you marry my daddy?” In the second photo, Frankel wore a sweatshirt adorned with the word KING in embroidery accompanied by Sidibe wearing a sweatshirt that read QUEEN. She also showed off her brand new engagement right. The third photo showcased another component of Frankel’s proposal, rose gold balloons spelling out the words “Will you marry me?” over the couple’s bed which was topped with rose petals.

His caption was also incredibly sweet, reading:

“I asked my best friend to marry me, and she said “YES”! So excited to spend the rest of my life with the most amazing, hilarious, beautiful, and inspiring woman I’ve ever known. I couldn’t imagine a life without you. We make the best team, and we make everything fun and memorable. I liked it, so I put a [ring emoji] on it. Love you to the moon and back @gabby3shabby.”

Aw congratulations to the happy couple! We can’t wait for the wedding — we know it will be just as creative as they are.

