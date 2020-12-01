Here Are More Than 100 Black-Owned Businesses To Support Over The Holidays, And Always

UPDATED 6:00 a.m. EDT, Nov. 30, 2020:

Fresh off of Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday provides another chance to support Black-owned companies offering online discounts and sales during the holiday season. Not only is it an opportunity to grab some good deals as gifting becomes increasingly urgent in the next few weeks, it’s also the perfect time to support Black businesses that have disproportionately suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

They can literally use all the help they can get to stay afloat.

Luckily, this year offers no shortage of Black-owned businesses to support, with the internet being the great equalizer for companies that don’t have a physical store. But if you’re still having problems finding a Black-owned business to support, there is, of course, an app for that.

Prior to the pandemic, there were about 2.6 Black-owned businesses in America. At that point, an estimated 80% of them failed in their first years. But since the pandemic hit, they’ve been closing at about double the rate of small businesses not owned by Black people.

THIS is how we strengthen the Black Community!!

THIS is how we start to build and think for ourselves!!

Support a #BlackOwnedBusiness today! 💻: https://t.co/j84dp2p6jI pic.twitter.com/nnranxIJvF — Pyramidbooks.com (@Pyramidbooks) November 18, 2017

Buying Black has become somewhat of a rallying call for African Americans after the polarizing presidency of Donald Trump widened the racial divide in America. People, especially Black folks, were looking for ways to prop up the Black community. Now, as the coronavirus disproportionately affects Black people in myriad ways, the effort to avoid major retailers for this year’s holiday shopping has been ramped up in favor of spending with Black-owned businesses.

The Black Business News Blog listed 25 Black-owned businesses offering up their wares for sale, including everything from desserts and snacks to drinks to cosmetics to clothing and more.

The Black Girl With Long Hair website also listed more than 40 other Black companies that focus on cosmetics and fashion.

Get you a beard oil that is natural and refreshing! Moisturize dry flaking skin & soften even the most finicky hair 😘#BeardTwitter #BlackOwnedBusiness #etsyshop #etsy pic.twitter.com/kBV2b0nC2k — Ophelia (@MuscovadoSugar) November 13, 2017

Super Selected’s website has also provided a list of products made by 50 Black-owned companies that were offering sales for Cyber Monday.

A Twitter hashtag for Black-owned businesses has gone viral, and more Black-owned deals for Cyber Monday, the overall holiday season and for the future can be found by clicking here and here.

