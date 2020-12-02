Mulatto Reportedly Considering Name Change After Backlash

Atlanta-bred rapstress Mulatto has been receiving backlash over her controversial name, so much so that she is reportedly considering changing her nom de plume.

During her interview with HipHopDx, the Queen of Da Souf rapper revealed that she is considering a name change due to the criticism.

“I can’t say too much because we’re working on something right now, but I would be lying to say it hasn’t crossed my mind before,” Mulatto told the outlet. “It is a controversy that I hear and see every day as far as my name goes, so I would be lying to say no I never thought of that. But I can’t say too much because right now, it’s going to be a part of something bigger.”

As previously reported, Big Latto was dragged over her name due to its problematic history after being exposed for allegedly hijacking hair.

While explaining her moniker during a recent interview, the “Muwop” rapper revealed that her decision to use the stage name was birthed from being bullied, as a child, with the epitaph for being light-skinned; which led her to embrace the offensive name as her rap moniker.

“It’s not about me comparing my ‘struggles of being mixed’ to any other skin tone, any other race, anything like that,” Mulatto said. “It’s just simply me explaining my story. I did experience a different type of upbringing having two completely different cultures. One side of my family cooked this way, talked this way, celebrate this way, traditions is this way, and then one of the sides is different, and as a kid, I was just confused and kind of had to find my way in my identity. It’s just about an experience, and flipping that negative into something positive.”

While the dragging may have made the 21-year old reconsider her name, another colorism related issue has left the rapper being dragged once again after fans claim that she hopped on the popular invite-only app, Clubhouse, claiming colorism doesn’t exist.

“Why would mulatto go on clubhouse and say colorism isn’t real??????? ughhh,” the fan wrote.

why would mulatto go on clubhouse and say colorism isn’t real??????? ughhh — JOHN F. KETAMINE (@kissmeriver) December 1, 2020

Another fan added

“Someone tried to do some PR for mulatto by highlighting that there are dark skin women in her videos and someone on her ownnnnn team said summ like “I disagree. We didn’t ask for dark skin women they just happened to be there”, why would u do that,” one person said.

Mulatto took to Twitter to defend herself against the claims, citing that claim as “false.”

“I WOULD NEVER SAY NO SH*T LIKE COLORISM DOESN’T EXIST,” Mulatto wrote. “Please stop with the false narrative!”

I WOULD NEVER SAY NO SHIT LIKE COLORISM DOESN’T EXIST! — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@mulatto) December 1, 2020

Please stop with the false narrative! — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@mulatto) December 1, 2020

