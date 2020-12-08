Jim Jones Says He Still Won’t Work With Max B Once He’s Free

After turning a 75-year prison sentence into a 12-year bid, Max B might finally be coming home after spending the last decade and change behind bars, but don’t expect Jim Jones to exactly roll out the welcome mat once the Wavy Godfather hits the block.

Just when it seemed like the former homies turned street rivals had gotten past their personal drama, Jim Jones reminded everyone that some hard feelings do remain and that specific topic is one he doesn’t like touching on at this point in his life. During an interview with Jenny Boom Boom on Instagram, the “Ballin’” rapper was asked about the possibility of working with Max B once he’s released from prison. His response wasn’t exactly a receptive one.

“Nah, f*ck Max B. Max B can suck a d*ck. F*ck outta here.”

After Jim let out a comedic laugh, Jenny asked if that conversation had even come up within his circle and Jones made it clear that subject was taboo amongst his people saying, “No, people don’t play with me with that conversation. Ain’t nobody can tell me nothin’ about that. That’s the first thing I say. You heard? If that’s how you feel, that end the deal for anybody. No Max talk in my conversation. Period.”

Well, so much for that.

Though Jim Jones has squashed his beef with Max’s closest confidant in French Montana, it seems like Jim isn’t ready to do the same with Max anytime soon. Whether it’s because of lingering feelings or rumors that Max B was out there dropping dimes on people, Jim seems to have his mind made up that he and Max won’t be touching base for the foreseeable future.

Check out the interview below and let us know your thoughts on Jim Jone’s telling Max B to “suck a d*ck.”

