Chicago R&B Singer Ann Marie Accused Of Shooting Boyfriend In The Head

Emerging R&B singer Ann Marie was reportedly arrested in Atlanta on December 1 after allegedly shooting her boyfriend in the head inside of an Atlanta hotel room.

According to CBS 46, officers responded to a shooting incident at the Intercontinental Buckhead Hotel and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 24-year-old man was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital “conscious and breathing” but required immediate medical attention. He’s currently listed in critical condition.

According to a police report, Ann Marie (real name Joann Marie) claimed the gun fell off the table, discharged and hit the man in the head. The singer repeatedly asked the officers if the man was OK, stating the two had recently come to Atlanta and were visiting from Chicago. She’s currently being held at the Fulton County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm.

The singer burst onto the scene in 2018 with her single “Secret,” featuring YK Osiris and has racked up over a million followers on Instagram. Numerous fans attempted to sleuth the incident with the singer, comparing it to the Tory Lanez/Megan Thee Stallion ordeal from this past summer.

