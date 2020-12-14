HBO’s How To Make It In America might’ve been prematurely canceled a few years ago, but Kid Cudi is still doing his damn thing and showing he still knows how to make it in America.

According to HypeBeast the Man On The Moon rapper is linking up with adidas Original to release a space inspired Vadawam 326 silhouette which his hardcore fans and day-ones will surely appreciate. Boasting a leather base with hairy suede textures, the kicks also feature three straps to keep your feet in place as you moonwalk down the block. As for the “326” printed on the heels, the numbers are a nod to his daughters birthday because that’s what loving fathers do when presented with such an opportunity. As for the inspiration for the overall design, Cudi went into a time machine of sorts.

For this forthcoming collaboration, the Cleveland native turned to four key muses for inspiration: Sci-Fi, NASA, retro basketball silhouettes from the 90’s and his daughter Vama, the latter of which serves as the inspiration for the silhouette’s moniker. What separates this particular offering from his Bill & Ted’s adidas Artillery Hi project that released mid-November is that this piece is his own unique design built from the ground up.

The Kid Cudi x adidas Originals Vadawam 326 are set to drop on December 17th in two colorways at the tune of $180. Will you be picking up a pair? Let us know in the comments.

Kid Cudi & Adidas Original To Drop New Vadawam 326 Silhouette was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On K97.5: