Here’s Where You Can See The Holiday Lights

Colorful, exciting and magical… There’s nothing like holiday lights for the little kids and big kids too!!! Here’s where you can catch some the excitement locally.

RALEIGH

Heindel Christmas Magic – Free

8501 Sleepy Creek Drive

Raleigh, NC 27613

Goldman Family Lights – Free

6331 Deerview Drive

Raleigh, NC 27606

Happyland Christmas Lights – Free

5504 Huntingwood Drive

Raleigh, NC 27606

Night of Lights – $10/car

This lights display takes place along the 1.3 mile route inside Dorothea Dix Park.

The Nelson’s Christmas Show – Free

3909 Falmouth Drive

Raleigh, NC 27601

Lights on the Meadow – Free

9301 Hay Meadow Court

Raleigh, NC 27603

DURHAM

Winter Wonderland Walk at American Tobacco Campus – Free

Mangum Family Christmas Lights – Free

7510 Guess Road

Hillsborough, NC (Durham County)

Christmas Plugged at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church – Free

This synchronized light show runs nightly from dusk to midnight until Jan. 8.

4109 Guess Road

Durham, NC 27712

FAYETTEVILLE

Holiday Lights in the Garden – Tickets range from $5 to $12

Cape Fear Botanical Garden

536 N. Eastern Boulevard

Fayetteville, NC 28301

Sweet Valley Ranch Festival of Lights – $7 per person/price increases with bigger groups (seniors, first responders and military get $5 discount)

2990 Sunnyside School Road

Cedar Creek, NC

1st Annual Hope Mills Twinkle Trail – Free

This trail has more than 100 trees and 12,000 lights until Jan. 4.

Hope Mills Municipal Park

Christmas Light Show at Lu Mil Vineyard –

$10 per person/children under 5 are free

438 Sugg-Taylor Road

Elizabethtown, NC 28337

Drive-thru Christmas in the Park – Free

2165 Wilmington Highway

Fayetteville, NC 28306

OTHERS IN WAKE COUNTY

Johnson Family’s Christmas Light Show – Free

101 Chestone Court

Cary, NC

Lake Myra Christmas Lights – Free

10 S. Cypress St.

Wendell, NC 27591

Christmas Lights on Holt Road – Free

1012 Holt Road

Apex, NC 27523

Piper Lights – Free but donations accepted

5725 Fixit Shop Road

Wake Forest, NC 27587

Holland Road Lights – Free

409 Holland Road

Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526

Houston Family Lights – Free

9021 New Century Road

Wake Forest, NC 27587

Bradshaw’s Holiday Light Display – Free but donations accepted

1712 Horton Road

Knightdale, NC 27545

Lights on Cedar – Free

Open nightly until Dec. 31

206 W. Cedar Avenue

Wake Forest, NC 27587

MORE

Hill Ridge Farm – $20/car

703 Tarboro Road

Youngsville, NC 27596

Holiday in the Hills – $30/car

1439 Henderson Tanyard Road

Pittsboro, NC 27312

Spiral of Light Ceremony – $20-30

8519 Pickards Meadow Road

Chapel Hill, NC 27516

