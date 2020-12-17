Former Howard University Dean Leslie T. Fenwick Is A Finalist For Biden’s Secretary Of Education

Aformer dean at one of the nation’s most recognizable historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) has quietly emerged as a finalist for one of Joe Biden‘s remaining top cabinet positions.
Leslie T. Fenwick, who served as the dean emeritus of the Howard University School of Education for nearly a decade and remains a faculty member as a professor of educational policy and leadership, was identified as one of two people the president-elect is considering to lead the U.S. Department of Education. If Fenwick is selected and confirmed, she would be the first Black woman and just the third Black person to be Secretary of Education in the federal agency’s more than 40-year existence.
Fenwick’s official Howard University bio shows she is more than qualified for the job.
The wife to former Howard University President H. Patrick Swygert is a former school teacher and administrator who rose through the ranks of higher learning to become a major player in the national education game for both her research and commentary. Notably, Fenwick’s bio says, she is “regularly called upon to testify about educational equity and college access to the U.S. Senate.”
Fenwick is also a co-founder of the American Association of School Administrators Urban Superintendents Academy and a former member of the Harvard University Principals Center Advisory Board.
The Washington Post pointed out that her selection wouldn’t guarantee her Senate confirmation because of several stances she’s taken on education that have been called controversial.
In particular, Fenwick has criticized certain education programs like for-profit charter schools and other initiatives that can profit from public education, which she has called “schemes” that are counterproductive. She doubled down on that stance in a video about urban education reform that was published this past September.
“These schemes are often viewed as new and innovative, but when you look at the history of these schemes — and I use the word ‘schemes’ purposefully — you find that they are rooted in resistance to the Brown legal decision,” Fenwick said, referring to the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision that set a legal mandate to racially integrate the nation’s public schools.
Miguel A. Cardona, Connecticut’s education commissioner, is the other finalist for the cabinet spot.
It was unclear when Biden would make his pick.
However, the two being named as finalists was a nod to Biden’s vow to have a presidential cabinet that looks like America — a pledge for racial inclusion among his top senior advisers. Cardona is a Latino.
1. Stacey AbramsSource:Getty 1 of 22
2. Gen. Lloyd Austin, Department of DefenseSource:Getty 2 of 22
3. Rep. Karen Bass, HUD, HHSSource:WENN 3 of 22
4. Darrell Blocker, CIA DirectorSource:Getty 4 of 22
5. Raphael Bostic, Treasury DepartmentSource:Getty 5 of 22
6. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, HUDSource:Getty 6 of 22
7. Carol Moseley Braun, Dept. Of InteriorSource:Getty 7 of 22
8. Former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown, HUDSource:Getty 8 of 22
9. Rep. Val Demings, Homeland SecuritySource:Getty 9 of 22
10. Roger W. Ferguson Jr., Treasury DepartmentSource:Getty 10 of 22
11. Rep. Marcia Fudge, Housing and Urban DevelopmentSource:Getty 11 of 22
12. Mellody Hobson, Commerce and Treasury departmentsSource:Getty 12 of 22
13. Jeh Johnson, Department of Defense, attorney general, Director of National IntelligenceSource:Getty 13 of 22
14. Maurice Jones, HUD
14 of 22
Here at lunch with Deputy Sec. of @HUD Maurice Jones at he discusses #PromiseZones. #HUD #RVA pic.twitter.com/5oOPmMVy8P— Ken Ampy (@KenAmpy) December 2, 2013
15. Deval Patrick, attorney generalSource:Getty 15 of 22
16. Michael Regan, EPA
16 of 22
Biden picks Michael Regan, top North Carolina environmental official, to run EPA https://t.co/JJzYjFdevB— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 17, 2020
17. Susan Rice, White House Domestic Policy Council DirectorSource:Getty 17 of 22
18. Symone Sanders, White House press secretary
18 of 22
All of the reporting I've seen has indicated @SymoneDSanders is the frontrunner for Press Secretary so I'm expecting her to be picked. But let me add to the chorus to say she is the CREDENTIALS pick in addition to being historic. #BlackWomenLead https://t.co/cvFGjq1xLB pic.twitter.com/4Qd5D14pVR— BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) November 14, 2020
19. Bill Spriggs, Department of Labor
19 of 22
@AFLCIO Chief Economist Bill Spriggs—an economics professor in the Howard University College of Art & Sciences—says apprenticeships can be a way to earn a living while training but the labor system in the U.S. isn't set up to help apprenticeships succeed. https://t.co/ITUGeJ4yfb pic.twitter.com/4l6Mc7ZyZE— Howard University Newsroom (@HowardUNews) September 20, 2018
20. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, UN AmbassadorSource:Getty 20 of 22
21. Heather McTeer Toney, EPA
21 of 22
In one hour join Heather McTeer Toney of @MomsCleanAir as she discusses our responsibility to answer the calls to action on climate and COVID, especially in light of the EPA rollbacks. #EarthDay2020 Join here: https://t.co/P9OLMS8anY pic.twitter.com/z4z3kCElAb— The People's Justice Council (@AlabamaPJC) April 24, 2020
22. Tony West, attorney generalSource:Getty 22 of 22
