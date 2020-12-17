PrettyLittleCoins: These 5 Celebrities Are Raking Up With Their PrettyLittleThing Collections

PrettyLittleThing has put the master marketing plan together when it comes to artist collaborations. The UK-based retailer, which has a target audience of women 16-35, has joined forces with a lot of notable names in the Black community. Not only has PLT announced Teyana Taylor as the new creative director for the brand, they’re now introducing a joint collection with rapper and Hip Hop pioneer Lil Kim.

In a post to the brand’s Instagram page, they wrote, “ PrettyLittleThing by Lil Kim Get ready to go awff Legendary rapper & undisputed Queen of the 90’s hip hop scene @lilkimthequeenbee just dropped the ultimate collection of garms as fierce as her rhymes Link in bio ”

Lil Kim is in great company with a slew of other musicians and personalities that have their own collections with PLT.

Rapper Saweetie has a few PLT collections under her belt. Earlier this month she launched her 3rd collection with the brand. The “Pretty Planet” collection has a different vibe from her first two collaborations with PrettyLittleThing. This time around, Saweetie is showing us more of her grown and sexy side.

Jordyn Woods has also dropped a few PLT collections. Her most recent capsule collection launched in October, and it’s full of bold, sparkly fiery pieces.

Teyana Taylor is the one artist who’s gained the most success out of her collaboration with PrettyLittleThing. What started as a capsule collection, landed her the role as a brand ambassador, which later developed into the singer becoming a Creative Director for the company. Talk about boss moves!

Doja Cat has also joined the PrettyLittleThing family with her first collection debuting in November. The singer gave her fans a deeper glimpse into her style and personality with this fun, sexy clothing line.

PrettyLittleThing is giving artist the platform to express themselves creatively. I’m loving it! What do you think? Have you tried any of these collaborations?

