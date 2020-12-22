Boba Fett Fans Rejoice, Your Fav Star Wars Bounty Hunter Is Getting His Own Disney+ Series

Many Star Wars fans felt for years that Boba Fett didn’t get the respect he deserved. The iconic intergalactic bounty hunter is finally getting his late flowers in the form of his own show.

Boba Fett made his triumphant return during The Mandalorian’s epic season 2 that has finally linked this to the Disney+ original series Stars Wars films. If you saw the amazing season 2 finale and stuck around after the credits, you already know that Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett, whom we met in 2002’s Star Wars: Attack of The Clones, will be getting his own show titled The Book of Boba Fett and it will co-star Ming-Na Wen as Fett’s new partner assassin Fennec Shand.

Today (Dec.21), Disney/Star Wars confirmed the new show, and Like intergalactic spaghetti western, The Book of Boba Fett will be produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Robert Rodriguez. It will be set within the timeline of The Mandalorian. We can expect to see it on Disney+ on Dec.2021.

The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus Dec. 2021. pic.twitter.com/YT2zbLufI8 — Star Wars (@starwars) December 21, 2020

The show’s announcement comes after Disney opened dropped numerous bombs on us while announcing plenty of new shows and movies. Rosario Dawson who brought Ahsoka Tano, a fan-favorite from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series to life, will also be getting her own show. There will also be a show called Rangers Of The Republic, plus shows centered around Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi and Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian.

Oh, and Patty Jenkins announced epically that she would be making a film about the legendary Rogue Squadron.

So, regardless of how you felt about the last three Star Wars films, the franchise is still going strong and is very much a part of Disney’s future. We are excited about all of these developments cannot wait to head back to a galaxy far, far, away for the foreseeable future.

