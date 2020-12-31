Apply Online for Help with Energy Costs Beginning Monday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced beginning Jan. 4, households can apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) and the Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) online at www.epass.nc.gov.

Applying for these programs online is easy and convenient, as well as safe and helps people socially distance. Applicants can also call their county department of social services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at their county department of social services.

“We know that this is going to be a challenging winter for many families because of COVID-19,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to apply for help with their heating costs this winter while staying safe and socially distant.”

The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program is a seasonal program that provides for a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. LIEAP applications will be accepted Jan. 4 to March 31 or until funds are exhausted. To be eligible for LIEAP, a household must:

Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria

Have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit

Have resources, such as saving and checking accounts and cash on hand, at or below $2,250

Be responsible for their heating cost

The Crisis Intervention Program is a year-round program that assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis. A household is considered in crisis if it is currently experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life threatening or health related emergency and assistance is not available from another source. CIP applications will be accepted until June 30 or until funds are exhausted. To be eligible for CIP, a household must:

Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria

Have income equal to or less than 150% of the federal poverty level

Have an energy related crisis

Have a utility statement that shows how much is owed to alleviate the crisis

For more information on these energy programs and eligibility, visit the CIP and LIEAP websites at:

NCDHHS strongly encourages families to take advantage of the new ways to apply for energy programs to help maintain social distancing and help slow the spread of COVID-19.

