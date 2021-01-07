Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, shared an idea after Tuesday’s runoff elections for Senate seats in Georgia, saying he might put together an ownership group for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, which is co-owned by Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Think I’m gone put together an ownership group for the The Dream. Whose in? #BlackVotesMatter✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/9wclgdED2w — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2021

LeBron James Shares His WNBA Ownership Group Plan After Raphael Warnock Defeats Kelly Loeffler was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On K97.5: