CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Report: DaBaby Arrested After Police Find Gun

Hennessy All-Star Saturday Night With Nas, A$AP Ferg, & Da Baby

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

It has been reported that DaBaby was arrested Thursday while shopping on Rodeo Drive.

TMZ received a video of DaBaby leaving the Moncler store with 3 other men. They were about to drive away but then multiple cop cars surrounded their vehicle. It is said that law enforcement was told by someone inside the store that DaBaby and his friends had weapons.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE K97.5 AT HIPHOPNC.COM HOMEPAGE

DaBaby and his friends were detained while officers searched the vehicle, and found one handgun. DaBaby was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm, a misdemeanor. We will keep you up to date as more details come in.

Every Girl Rumored To Be Dating DaBaby [Photos]

5 photos Launch gallery

Every Girl Rumored To Be Dating DaBaby [Photos]

Continue reading Every Girl Rumored To Be Dating DaBaby [Photos]

Every Girl Rumored To Be Dating DaBaby [Photos]

  We all love us some DaBaby! Today the Suge rapper dropped his sophomore album ‘Blame It On Baby’ with features from some of the biggest names in game-like Future, Roddy Ricch, NBA Youngboy and many more. Baby has only stepped on the scene about a year ago and has already been connected with some of the hottest celebs in the industry. Now, disclaimer DaBaby clarified on his newest album that he is in fact single but this list is to show every girl that ha ever been rumored of dating the young star.     Related: Levi Jeans Challenge Has Girls Showing Off There ASSets [Photos] Related: Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Is Showing Booty’s Run In The Family! [Photos] CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNBPHILLY

Report: DaBaby Arrested After Police Find Gun  was originally published on kysdc.com

DaBaby

Videos
Latest
Close