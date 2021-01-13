Casanova Shares Smiling Photo From Federal Prison on Twitter

Casanova appears to be in good spirits behind bars a month after turning himself in for charges related to a RICO case involving over a dozen members allegedly affiliated to a street gang in New York City.

The rapper shared a screenshot on his Twitter account from a video call held with his children, per HipHopDX. Smiling ear-to-ear, he donned an orange jumpsuit with an untied durag, appearing elated to have the conversation.

“All of my life’s problems have one simple solution… a hug from my children I miss ya’ll, see ya’ll soon,” he captioned on the post.

ALL OF MY LIFE’S PROBLEMS HAVE ONE SIMPLE SOLUTION… A HUG FROM MY CHILDREN‼️ I MISS YA’LL, SEE YA’LL SOON. pic.twitter.com/3xYe5LYAz3 — CASANOVA (@CASANOVA_2X) January 10, 2021

Cas is believed to be a member of the Gorilla Stone Gang, who are said to have caused “terrible acts of violence, trafficked in narcotics, and even engaged in brazen fraud by exploiting benefits programs meant to provide assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a statement by acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss.

Apparently, the Feds spent years building a case against the crew where they eventually nailed Cas, along with 17 other men, with charges in their RICO case.

Like most tech-savvy millennials, Casanova’s evidence was not only easily attainable on social media; it was also self-incriminating. For starters, the FBI found various images of gorillas and jewelry on Instagram where they alleged he was repping membership in the street gang.

They also referenced explicit information pulled from the many interviews held with DJ Vlad. In one of the videos, the “Set Trippin” rapper admits to stabbing inmates and assaulting cellmates while in prison.

You hate to see it.

Feds didn’t have to work hard to charge him with racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and firearms possession. If found guilty, he could serve 15 years to life behind bars.

