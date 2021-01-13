House Votes To Impeach Donald Trump A Second Time, A First For A U.S. President

A bipartisan coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a single charge of incitement of insurrection stemming from the deadly violence by a mob of his supporters at the U.S. Capitol last week.
It's official:
President Trump just became the only President to be impeached twice, this time on one article of incitement of insurrection.#ImpeachmentDay pic.twitter.com/YmIcmaVpWr
— Grant Stern (@grantstern) January 13, 2021
The historic vote meant that it was the second time in as many years that Trump has been impeached by the House. It was also the first time in U.S. history that a sitting president has ever been impeached twice. It was also the most bipartisan impeachment vote ever, as 10 Republicans voted against the leader of their own party.
The vote passed with 231 Representatives voting in favor of the impeachment and 197 voting against it, with five people not registering a vote at all.
While the House managed to bring the impeachment vote in seemingly record time, don’t expect the Senate to move as swiftly for Trump’s impeachment trial. The House first has to deliver the article of impeachment to the Senate.
While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Trump should be impeached, he never said he would vote to convict him and announced Wednesday that the Senate would take up the impeachment trial after Joe Biden is inaugurated on Tuesday.
That means Trump will not be in office when his impeachment trial takes place.
Sherrilyn Ifill, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc., called for a prompt Senate trial.
“We call on the Senate to immediately consider the article of impeachment against the president, and vote to convict and remove him from office immediately. Mr. Trump has repeatedly demonstrated that he represents a grave threat to the integrity of our democracy and to the nation as a whole,” Ifill said in a statement emailed to NewsOne. “Every moment that he continues to remain in office puts this country and our democracy in increased danger. The Senate must uphold its obligation to protect and defend our democratic values, and strip Mr. Trump of the presidency before he causes any further damage to our institutions, our lives, and our welfare.”
Regardless, there is no guarantee the Senate will vote to convict Trump. It would require two-thirds of the Senate to vote in favor of a conviction in order to secure a guilty verdict.
However, one key difference this time around is that the Senate will be led by Democrats, thanks to the historic election of Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in their Georgia runoff elections last week. In the event of a tie in the 100-person Senate, Vice President Kamala Harris will have the power to cast the deciding vote. It’s unclear how realistic that prospect will be when the Senate decides to hold Trump’s second impeachment trial.
If Tim Scott was any indication, it seemed doubtful that Trump would be convicted in the Senate impeachment trial. The South Carolina Senator — the only Black Republican Senator — has already made his mind up and proudly announced he wouldn’t be voting for a conviction.
“President Trump has eight days left in his term and has promised a smooth and peaceful transition of power. The Democrat-led impeachment talks happening in the House right now fly in direct opposition to what President-elect Joe Biden has been calling for all year,” Scott tweeted Tuesday night.
“An impeachment vote will only lead to more hate and a deeply fractured nation. I oppose impeaching President Trump,” Scott added in a subsequent tweet.
SEE ALSO:
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: ‘Donald Trump Is A Living, Breathing, Impeachable Offense’
Tim Scott Capes For Trump One Last Time As Senate Impeachment Conviction Isn’t Guaranteed
The Entire Internet Mocks Trump And His Impeachment As Memes And Gifs Go Viral
The Entire Internet Mocks Trump And His Impeachment As Memes And Gifs Go Viral
1.
1 of 16
Who made this? I’m hollering 😂— Philisea Matthews (@PhiliseaM) December 19, 2019
Good Night #Impeachmas pic.twitter.com/qaZeYLkzvA
2.
2 of 16
Everybody: 🥰🥳🎊 Yay! We did it!!— Majesty Ria ✨ (@ToriNicksWho) December 19, 2019
Mike Pence: pic.twitter.com/olCRrbUIkg
3.
3 of 16
Who made this? I’m hollering 😂— Philisea Matthews (@PhiliseaM) December 19, 2019
Good Night #Impeachmas pic.twitter.com/qaZeYLkzvA
4.
4 of 16
How 90% of Americans reacted when they heard Donald Trump got #impeached#Impeached45 pic.twitter.com/I9jAklKWf3— 50/50innertainment (@5050RecordLabel) December 19, 2019
5.
5 of 16
No politics here, however this is literally the perfect time for this meme #Impeached45 pic.twitter.com/nOEWT3H6fW— Lutz Cable J🐝 (@elbowpenguin) December 19, 2019
6.
6 of 16
MFW the Democrats just handed Trump the 2020 election on a silver platter and they're celebrating. This shit literally writes itself 🤣🤣🤣🤣#impeached45 pic.twitter.com/VTPk9KQGsM— Keep Doubting Coach O ⚜️💪 (@SwampThing90) December 19, 2019
7.
7 of 16
If the Senate won’t remove him, America will 😏 #RemoveTrump pic.twitter.com/SgYPFxd4nW— 🕊🕎🙏🏾 (@RenagadeGirl) December 19, 2019
8.
8 of 16
Now that Trump has been #Impeached the senate will just save him and he will come out stronger! pic.twitter.com/xJ8pbL48ms— Sam Nato 🇰🇪 🇸🇸 🇿🇦 (@SamNato) December 19, 2019
9.9 of 16
10.
10 of 16
Americans after Trump has been #Impeached by Democrat-led House Of Reps— #EndSARS (@queeninghere) December 19, 2019
vs
When they realise the Republican-led Senate has to make the final decisionpic.twitter.com/ud48abttIo
11.
11 of 16
The News: Trump #Impeached— Msule BADOKO (@MsuleBadoko) December 19, 2019
Nobody:
Absolutely nobody:
Not even Americans:
Nigerians : 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/6CHTqGKcqx
12.
12 of 16
Can we impeach Trump, then start the process and impeach Pence? (Guilty by association) And just be single for a while as nation....... #Impeached pic.twitter.com/4dE6nHCByG— Ella Belanu (@EBelanu) December 19, 2019
13.
13 of 16
That point when you thought 2019 has nothing more of surprises to offer, boom!!!!!! you wake up to seeing the news that the number one president is impeached on the 19th day of the last month of 2019.#Impeached pic.twitter.com/AoZBkhJcay— Mayor of Gwagwalada 👑 (@Iyam_ugilee) December 19, 2019
14.
14 of 16
It’s beginning to look a lot like #impeachmas everywhere we go🎶 pic.twitter.com/L9eQrYDDRZ— Brad (@BcraigV) December 19, 2019
15.
15 of 16
Now that this buffoon has been impeached, you know he's gonna be spilling all the tea. I can't wait to hear all the juicy info on Area 51 😬🙃#Impeachmas #TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/xTCqqYMcM6— ElHoeTito (@ElMario_45) December 19, 2019
16.
16 of 16
*House had been voted to impeach Trump— Billy (@Mastiff_King) December 19, 2019
Mitch McConnell and his Republican senators at the senate court: pic.twitter.com/Empxkn281T
House Votes To Impeach Donald Trump A Second Time, A First For A U.S. President was originally published on newsone.com