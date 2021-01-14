Session Dates are January 30, February 6, and February 13 (9:00 am – 2:00 pm)
You are required to attend all 3 Saturdays. Attendance will be taken each day. If you miss a session, you will forfeit your space. You will also forfeit your space if you are late.
9:00-10:00 is an optional question period. Bring your questions with you.
10:00-2:00 Test Prep Sessions will start promptly at 10:00. Indicate your interest below.
Students who register after the spots are filled will be put on a waiting list. A zoom link will be emailed to you before the course starts.
If you need a TI-84 calculator, you have 2 options:
Option 1: All students that have a Chromebook have free access to the TI-84 emulator app through July 2021, so this would be the best/easiest thing to use during test preparation.
To add the TI-84 Calculator App to your Chromebook:
1. Click here (https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/ti-84-plus-ce-app-for-chr/compdaiogbfdpildfbleipdcglmmlojo)
2. Select “Add to Chrome”
Option 2: Students can contact their school and ask to check out a TI-84 calculator.
Free Virtual ACT Prep January 30, February 6, and February 13 from 9-2 for high school juniors. Register at https://t.co/CEPTaVBR2y. For info: Cynthia_Dean@dpsnc.net or 919-560-9406 pic.twitter.com/lzsTrBrpau
Free Virtual ACT Prep In Durham