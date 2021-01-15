CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

10th Annual Dream Big Book Drive In Durham On Monday!

Click Here To Listen Live
Father reading to daughter

Source: Biz Jones / Getty

Every year on MLK Day, Book Harvest celebrates the power of community and their big dream of books and literacy for all kids with our biggest event of the year: Dream Big! The celebration is part book drive, part volunteer event, part community partner fair, part festival, and all party and fun! Head to their Facebook event page, let them know you’ll be driving through the event, and share the page with friends!

Book Harvest can’t wait to dream big with all of you again on Monday, January 18, 2021 as the kick off a year-long celebration of their tenth anniversary, so make plans to join them for a safe and one-of-a-kind party you don’t want to miss!

Dream Big Drive-Through: During their newly designed, contactless celebration of kids and books, community members are invited to drop off donations of new and gently used children’s books. Popular children’s book characters will be on hand to cheer on attendees. All donated books will be provided to children in Durham and beyond through Book Harvest’s many programs. All attendees will also receive free, new string backpacks full of children’s books to take home and keep forever.

Dream Big Video Premiere: At noon on MLK Day, tune into Book Harvest’s website or Facebook page for the “Dream Big 2021 News Special,” a 25-minute, heartwarming program starring local children as newscasters who report on their love of books and interview Book Harvest’s many supporters and fans. Here’s a special sneak peek!

 

 

"School Daze" 30th Anniversary Screening

Happy Founders Day! Check Out These AKA's Proudly Repping Their Pink And Green

4 photos Launch gallery

Happy Founders Day! Check Out These AKA's Proudly Repping Their Pink And Green

Continue reading Happy Founders Day! Check Out These AKA’s Proudly Repping Their Pink And Green

Happy Founders Day! Check Out These AKA's Proudly Repping Their Pink And Green

[caption id="attachment_3274784" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Does it feel like you are floating in a sea of pink and green glitter as you scroll down your social media feeds? Today is a special day for Alpha Kappa Alphas everywhere. In addition to it being Founder's Day, we are about to experience Kamala Harris, first African American and first Asian American Vice President in history, who also happens to be an AKA. AKA's are known for their intelligence, grace, beauty, and philanthropic efforts. The sorority can proudly claim Phylicia Rashad, Brandy Norwood, Maya Angelou, Loretta Devine, Ava DuVernay, Alicia Keys, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Coretta Scott King, Jada Pinkett Smith, Rosa Parks, Wanda Sykes, Lynn Whitfield and many more. Founder's Day couldn't have come at a better time. The United States may be preparing to celebrate the inauguration of the first African American Asian American Vice President, but not many of us can say she belongs to their sorority. What an honor! To celebrate their pink and green pride, check out these celebrities who did it up for the gram.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

10th Annual Dream Big Book Drive In Durham On Monday!  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Close