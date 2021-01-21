NBC News Correspondent Geoff Bennett checked in the day after the historic inauguration to break down everything that happened, and why it’s such a historic moment for Kamala Harris and all the little girls who witnessed history!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Why Kamala Harris Being Sworn Into History With VP Oath Means So Much For Little Girls was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On K97.5: