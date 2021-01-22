Coronavirus Relief funding will provide funding to the state Department of Transportation and Department of Health and Human Services to provide transportation for those need it to receive their Covid-19 vaccines.

Around $2.5 million in Coronavirus Relief funding will be distributed to local transit agencies.

Anyone needing a ride should contact their local transit agency

GoRaleigh

919-485-RIDE (7433)

GoDurham

919-485-RIDE (7433)

Chapel Hill

919-969-4900

Fayetteville – Fasttrac

General Info: 910-433-1747. ADA FASTTRAC: 910-433-1232

Free Ride To Get Your COVID-19 Vaccinations? was originally published on thelightnc.com

