Free Ride To Get Your COVID-19 Vaccinations?

Triangle Transit Authority

Coronavirus Relief funding will provide funding to the state Department of Transportation and Department of Health and Human Services to provide transportation for those need it to receive their Covid-19 vaccines.

Around $2.5 million in Coronavirus Relief funding will be distributed to local transit agencies.

Anyone needing a ride should contact their local transit agency

GoRaleigh

919-485-RIDE (7433)

GoDurham

919-485-RIDE (7433)

Chapel Hill

919-969-4900

Fayetteville – Fasttrac
General Info: 910-433-1747. ADA FASTTRAC: 910-433-1232
Source:  WRAL.com

 

