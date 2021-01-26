Eminem “Higher,” BRS Kash ft. DaBaby & City Girls “Throat Baby” & More

This past weekend Connor McGregor made his long awaited return to the ring at UFC 257 and though he took a SNKRS’s sized “L” at the end of the night, viewers were treated to Eminem’s latest music video.

Keeping with the vibe of a big fight night, Eminem’s visuals to “Higher” featured Mrs. Mathers hooded down and getting amped up in the ring a la LL Cool J in “Mama Said Knock You Out.” If anyone didn’t know any better they’d swear this was Em paying homage to the Hip-Hop icon or something.

Elsewhere DaBaby looks to keep his name ringing bells in 2021 as he hops on BRS Kash’s clip to the City Girls assisted “Throat Baby” and go through a variety of situations including piloting an airplane to snowboarding down a mountain. It’s all CGI but still looks like hella fun.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Fendi P, Nyck Caution, and more.

EMINEM – “HIGHER”

BRS KASH FT. DABABY & CITY GIRLS – “THROAT BABY”

FENDI P – “COUNTRY RAP TUNES”

VITA LIONI – “THE WAY YOU LOVE ME”

ELIJAH THE BOY – “MAKE A NAME”

XAVR SOSA – “SOIL FLIP”

LINO FT. OLA RUNT – “KANE BIDDY”

PESO PESO – “PENALTIES”

DENIRO FARRAR – “WAIT”

DUKE DEUCE – “SOLDIERS STEPPIN”

NYCK CAUTION – “COAT CHECK/SESSION 47”

VALERIE JUNE FT. CARLA THOMAS – “CALL ME A FOOL”

1STNAMEQUEEN – “CALL ME UP”

