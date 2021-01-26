Free Meals For All Durham Children

DPS has expanded its feeding program to include more hot meals and more distribution locations across Durham County. The meals are available at no cost for any child up to 18 years old—one breakfast and one lunch, per child, per day. DPS is also continuing its partnership with EAT NC’s weekly home meal deliveries for families unable to come to our meal sites.

Hot lunches now at 18 sites

Families may pick up meals at the following 18 sites daily Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., including breakfasts and hot lunches for the weekdays and extra breakfasts and lunches that can be reheated offered on Fridays for the weekend:

Bethesda Elementary | 2009 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC 27703

| Eastway Elementary | 610 N Alston Ave, Durham, NC 27701

| Eno Valley Elementary | 117 Milton Rd, Durham, NC 27712

| Club Boulevard Elementary | 400 W Club Blvd, Durham, NC 27704

| Glenn Elementary | 2415 E Geer St, Durham, NC 27704

| Holt Elementary | 4019 Holt School Rd, Durham, NC 27704

| Shepard Middle | 2401 Dakota St, Durham, NC 27707

| Merrick Moore Elementary | 2325 Cheek Rd, Durham, NC 27704

| Neal Middle | 201 Baptist Rd, Durham, NC 27704

| Riverside High | 3218 Rose of Sharon Rd, Durham, NC 27712

| Githens Middle | 4800 Old Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC 27707

| R N Harris Elementary | 1520 Cooper St, Durham, NC 27703

| Southern School of Energy and Sustainability | 800 Clayton Rd, Durham, NC 27703

| Sandy Ridge Elementary | 1417 Old Oxford Rd, Durham, NC 27704

| Southwest Elementary | 2320 Cook Rd, Durham, NC 27713 (CLOSED SEPT. 28-29)

| C C Spaulding Elementary | 1531 S Roxboro St, Durham, NC 27707

| W G Pearson Elementary | 3501 Fayetteville St, Durham, NC 27707

| Y E Smith Elementary | 2410 E Main St, Durham, NC 27703

DPS will continue to offer a week’s supply of breakfasts and meals that can be reheated on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Burton Elementary | 1500 Mathison St, Durham, NC 27701

| Carrington Middle | 227 Milton Rd, Durham, NC 27712

| Fayetteville Street Elementary | 2905 Fayetteville St, Durham, NC 27707

| Hillside High | 3727 Fayetteville Rd, Durham, NC 27707

| Lakeview Secondary | 3507 Dearborn Dr, Durham, NC 27704

| Lakewood Elementary | 2520 Vesson Ave, Durham, NC 27707

| Parkwood Elementary | 5207 Revere Rd, Durham, NC 27713

