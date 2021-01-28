Sore Losers: Georgia Republicans Want To Make It Harder To Vote With Absentee Ballots After Democrats Won

If coverage over the last several years has taught us one thing about Georgia Republicans, it’s been that they have a tender spot for voter suppression. After losing several high-profile elections in 2020 and two crucial Senate runoff races earlier this month, Georgia Republicans have now turned their sights on trying to make absentee ballots use more difficult to cast.

If a recent proposal introduced in the state legislature goes into law, those who want to vote away from polling places will be required to first submit a copy of their ID with their applications for absentee ballots, and then do the same thing again when they return the actual ballot. Despite no evidence of problems or valid concerns with absentee ballots, Senate Bill (SB) 29 was introduced by a freshman Republican lawmaker.

Absentee voting was widely used by both sides of the aisle — because we’re in a pandemic! And now, voters are being punished because they wanted to stay safe?! Many Georgians don’t have printers/scanners/internet/smart phones— lots of older & rural voters. What a disgrace. https://t.co/OXSPNJPxgK — Bee Nguyen 🐝 (@BeeForGeorgia) January 28, 2021

While celebrated as a national hero, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has signaled support for reducing the use of absentee ballots, including getting rid of no-excuse absentee ballots altogether. The secretary of state’s website for requesting a ballot has an assurance that the process is secure.

During the 2020 general and runoff elections, voters were required to provide their license or ID number when applying for an absentee ballot online. Voters who applied for an absentee ballot in writing or with the official form are required to sign the form. That signature, as well as the signature on the back of the absentee ballot envelope, is subject to verification as a safety measure.

Proponents of voter suppression attempted to pass a similar requirement of submitting voter ID with an absentee ballot and the application before the state legislature suspended its session last year. SB 463 was a fast-tracked bill that included a requirement for a photocopy of a person’s ID when applying to vote by absentee ballot.

Voting rights advocates raised concerns about people’s ability to get a copy of their ID. The mandate would require people to either have access to a printer or be able to get to a retail printing location. There was also the worry of identity theft from people sending copies of their IDs through the mail.

In a series of tweets, Fair Fight Action — the voting rights organization led by Stacey Abrams — challenged the proposed rule, pointing out that Republicans are attempting to change regulations they originally created because they no longer benefit.

THREAD: Republicans are trying to change the rules of GA elections – rules that they wrote – because they were humiliated on November 3 and again on January 5, and they know their only chance at winning future elections is to prevent eligible Georgians from casting their ballots. — Fair Fight (@fairfightaction) January 27, 2021

Like their counterparts nationwide, Georgia Republicans have been fear-mongering about absentee ballots and expanded access to the ballot box, including early voting. Republican Speaker of the House David Ralston lamented the use of absentee ballots last spring and predicted that his party would have trouble winning elections if the practice continued.

Voter fraud is virtually nonexistent. And when it happens, authorities are quick to address the situation. But desperate for a way to keep power, Republicans insist on using the fear of fraud as a smokescreen for suppressing votes.

Anoa Changa is a movement journalist and retired attorney based in Atlanta, Georgia. Follow Anoa on Instagram and Twitter @thewaywithanoa.

SEE ALSO:

Mail-In Ballots Unlock Wins For Democrats In Georgia’s Runoff Races

Republicans Are Raging Mad That Stacey Abrams’ Sister Is The Judge Who Stopped Voter Purge In Georgia

Here's Every Black US Senator In American History 11 photos Launch gallery Here's Every Black US Senator In American History 1. Hiram Rhoades Revels Source:Getty 1 of 11 2. Blanche K. Bruce Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. Edward Brooke III Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. Carol Moseley Braun Source:Getty 4 of 11 5. Barack Obama Source:Getty 5 of 11 6. Roland Burris Source:Getty 6 of 11 7. Tim Scott Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. William "Mo" Cowan Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. Cory Booker Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. Kamala Harris Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. Rev. Raphael Warnock Source:Getty 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Here’s Every Black US Senator In American History Here's Every Black US Senator In American History [caption id="attachment_4066004" align="alignnone" width="594"] Circa 1870, from left: Sen. Hiram Revels of Mississippi with some of the first Black members of Congress, Benjamin Turner, Robert De Large, Josiah Walls, Jefferson Long, Joseph Rainey and Robert Brown Elliot. | Source: MPI / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 5:00 a.m. ET, Jan. 6, 2021 -- Capitol Hill's most exclusive club got its newest member Wednesday morning after it was determined that Rev. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler in their heated Senate runoff election in Georgia. It is such an exclusive group that in the entire 231 years that the U.S. Senate has existed, there have only been 11 senators who are Black, now including Warnock. All but four of them were elected and just two of that already small number are women. Warnock's historic win that made him Georgia's first Black Senator meant that the Senate will still have three sitting U.S. Senators who are Black. That figure could have decreased by one had Warnock lost, since California Sen. Kamala Harris and her running mate Joe Biden won the presidential election to make her the first Black vice president in American history. There could have been more had California Gov. Gavin Newsom answered calls to fill her Senate seat with another Black woman. Instead, the 2021 Congress will open without a Black woman Senator for the first time in four years, a void that was glaring to critics of Newsom's decision. To be sure, the ensuing debate following Newsom's decision had everything to do with the absence of a Black woman in the U.S. Senate and nothing to do with the fact that Senate-designate and California Secretary of State Alex Padilla would be the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate. It did, however, have to do with the representation of Black people in the U.S. Senate, something that has historically been all but a novelty. Only in recent years has the election of Black candidates to the U.S. Senate picked up steam. [caption id="attachment_4066006" align="alignnone" width="447"] Circa 1883: Head-and-shoulders portraits of "Distinguished Colored Men" Frederick Douglass, Robert Brown Elliott, U.S. Sen. Blanche K. Bruce, William Wells Brown, Md., Prof. R.T. Greener, Rt. Rev. Richard Allen, J.H. Rainey, E.D. Bassett, John Mercer Langston, P.B.S. Pinchback and Henry Highland Garnet. | Source: Buyenlarge / Getty[/caption] It's been 150 years since the first Black person was elected to the U.S. Senate, with another following four years later in 1874. But it would be more than 90 years later until the next Black man was elected to the U.S. Senate. It would be another quarter of a century until the next Black person -- the first Black woman -- would win a Senate election. A little more than a decade later, America got its next Black Senator -- one who would notably go on to become the first Black person elected president of the United States. That seemingly opened the relative floodgates to usher in a historic era that would include four more Black U.S. Senators, culminating with two of whom had legitimate runs for the White House. With the next round of U.S. Senate elections already coming up soon in the 2022 mid-term elections, who will be next to join the exclusive club of Black Senators? The Rev. Raphael Warnock is currently engaged in a heated runoff election in Georgia that would make him the first Black Senator from the Peach State. Ahead of that election, scroll down to better acquaint yourselves with every Black U.S. Senator in American history, in chronological order.

Sore Losers: Georgia Republicans Want To Make It Harder To Vote With Absentee Ballots After Democrats Won was originally published on newsone.com