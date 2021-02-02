Durham Virtual Valentine Card Making

Join us for an afternoon of card-making just in time for Valentine’s Day. Follow one of the templates or make your own unique creation. Supplies will need to be picked up from I.R. Holmes Sr. Recreation Center at Campus Hills Park on Monday, February 8. Participants will receive an email with instructions by Friday, February 5.
Get ready for Valentine’s Day with Virtual Valentine Card Making on Wednesday, February 10. 💘 Kids ages 7-12 will enjoy creating several cards – follow our templates or make your own unique designs! For more information and to register: https://t.co/eBliZHrMd6 pic.twitter.com/grLmwjAnJt
— Durham Parks & Recreation (@dprplaymore) January 31, 2021
