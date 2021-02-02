Water Bill Assistance Available During COVID-19

The Project Share Contribution Program provides emergency funds to utility residents in a crisis, who are unable to pay their water, solid waste, recycling, and stormwater bills. It is funded by customer and corporate donations.

Why Contribute

Without water service, basic sanitary needs such as bathing or showering, washing dishes, washing clothes and flushing the toilet would be impossible.

But for some residents on limited incomes, this is a real possibility. When you contribute to ‘Project Share’, you make a difference!

Of the funds contributed to Project Share, 100% stay in the service area and help customers located in Raleigh, Garner, Knightdale, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wendell and Zebulon.

For more information, contact us at Customer Care or by calling 919-996-3245.