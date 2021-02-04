Kandi Burruss has been flossing her curves a lot lately, and we’re not mad at her! The award-winning singer, business owner, actress and Housewives of Atlanta castmate showed out in some promotional material for her Bedroom Kandi brand via an Instagram video. Laying nude in a tub full of milk, the 44-year-old entrepreneur gave herself a sensual rub down in the name of self-love, and Valentine’s Day.

The caption read, “It’s the month of love and @bedroomkandi has everything you need to make this your most decadent Valentine’s Day ever! What’s your flavor profile: chocolate or cream ? BedroomKandi.com.”

Advertising at it’s finest! Not only did Kandi kill this shoot, she possibly cured a few people from their lactose intolerant bellies.

Kandi has always been very open and honest about her sexuality. The Bedroom Kandi brand wants to encourage women to be unapologetic about their needs and desires. Their aim is to remove the stigma behind self-love, while promoting sexual wellness and education. She also empowers people to become entrepreneurs by becoming Bedroom Kandi consultants. Essentially she’s adapted Madam CJ Walker’s business model of pouring back into the community by encouraging ownership.

Milk never looked this good! Kandi shut it down for the ladies 40 and over. What do you think? Did she kill this photo shoot?

DON’T MISS…

Kandi Burruss And Family Come Through With The Fabulous Holiday Family Photo

Kandi Burruss Shows Off Bikini Body On Instagram, Tells Us To Swipe At Our Own Risk!

Kandi Rocks A Red Mini Dress For Her Face Mask Themed Birthday Party

Kandi Burruss Makes Milk Look Like A 4-Course Meal With Her Latest Photo Shoot was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On K97.5: