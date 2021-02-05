Erica “Buss It” Banks Talks Relationship With Megan Thee Stallion, New Music + More

Now you may know her from that fire new single, “Buss It” but she goes by the name of Erica Banks and she stopped by the QuickSilva Show to chit chat for a bit. Now, “Buss It” was trending on TikTok and it didn’t stop there. Erica talks about her favorite “Buss It” challenge and how it spiraled into something viral and successful. Banks says sampling music wasn’t really the plan, “I was just being creative … no motive behind it”. Quick and Diva discuss Erica’s experience working with Yella Beezy on his new single “Star”, make sure y’all go check that out. Banks shared her experience growing up and Dallas and even gave Diva a few pointers on where to visit. Also, Erica got a chance to play Think Quick, how y’all think she did?

To see what else Quick and Diva talked about with Erica Banks, check out the full interview below:

Also, watch Dominique Da Diva’s previous interview with Erica Banks here:

