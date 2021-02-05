CLOSE
VP Kamala Harris Makes First Tie-Breaking Vote On Resolution To Pass COVID-19 Rescue Package

As president of the Senate, Kamala Harris used her tie-breaking vote on a budget resolution needed to fast-track Biden's $1.9T COVID-19 rescue package.

Vice President Kamala Harris made her first tie-breaking vote on Friday in a move to accelerate a $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package intended to offer much needed relief to Americans during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, USA Today reports.

Following Friday’s vote President Biden is expected to meet with Democrat leaders and deliver remarks regarding the economy.

Harris submitted her vote as president of the Senate around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, securing a 51-50 vote along party lines.

“The yays are 50. The nays are 50. The Senate being equally divided, the vice president votes in the affirmative. And the concurrent resolution as amended is adopted,” Harris stated.

However, some political pundits hope that Harris’ interventions will be few and far between, noting that the path to a possible 2024, 2028 presidential run is only possible with bi-partisan support in the Senate. The need for Harris’ vote as a tie-breaker on measures with unknown outcomes also infringes on the vice president’s mobility, meaning she would need to remain close to the Capitol in order to cast her vote.

Harris’ intervention as president of the Senate means Biden’s American Rescue Plan can now pass the Senate without Republican support. Democrats were able to use reconciliation, which allows budget-related bills to bypass a Senate filibuster, one of the many points of contention between Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Without reconciliation, Dems would need at least 60 votes to pass budget-related bills to avoid a Senate filibuster.

The measure will head to the House of Representatives who will work with Senate committees to amend or negotiate, meaning the bill could pass by the end of February.

Democrats have made their position evident, signaling they intend to support President Biden’s American Rescue Plan which calls for another round of $1,400 payments to qualifying Americans, another $130 billion to reopen schools. The bill would also allocate millions to state and local governments, vaccine testing and the distribution of PPE equipment, as well as aid to small businesses and would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Last week Biden held a meeting with GOP members who proposed a scaled down rescue plan totaling $600 billion. Republicans argued that since a relief package recently passed in December and another large measure would significantly increase the national debt. Biden made it apparent that he did not intend to budge during a socioeconomic and racial crisis which has upended life for Americans, specifically Black and brown communities.

14 photos Launch gallery

#KamalaHarrisDay: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Honors Vice President Harris

Continue reading #KamalaHarrisDay: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Honors Vice President Harris

#KamalaHarrisDay: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Honors Vice President Harris

Kamala Harris is a proud member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., chartered on the campus of Howard University on Jan. 15, 1908. The organization is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African-American woman. To date there are over 75,000 active members and nearly 300,000 members worldwide. On Tuesday evening the organization placed a call to action for their members to honor Harris with selfies of themselves donning the sorority's colors of salmon pink and a string of pearls using the hashtag #KamalaHarrisDay. https://twitter.com/akasorority1908/status/1351683835390550016?s=20 "January 20 has been declared Kamala Harris Day! To celebrate our #akahistorymaker, wear shades of pink and your favorite strands of pearls to acknowledge this historic moment! Post your picture using #Kamalaharrisday!" read a tweet from the organization's official Twitter handle. https://www.instagram.com/p/CKRiohgFvpZ/   For many members, Harris represents an important milestone in the organization's history, becoming the first Black woman to hold the office of Vice President. It signals an addition to Harris' many firsts during her trajectory to the White House. https://www.instagram.com/p/CKEvAtPF9_Y/ Throughout her journey Harris has honored her sorority by wearing a string of pearls and publicly sharing the important friendships and lessons she's gathered along the way. Founded on the tenants of sisterhood, scholarship and service, the organization recently celebrated 113 years. A bevy of powerful Black women are members of Alpha Kappa Alpha including Toni Morrison, Coretta Scott King, Loretta Devine, Ella Fitzgerald and Lynn Whitfield.    

