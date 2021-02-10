LaTheGoat ft. Rick Ross & Jermaine Dupri “8 Bands,” Wiz Khalifa ft. 24HRS “Dreams” & More

LaTheGoat’s been making a name for himself in his hometown of Florida for a minute now and though he’s still flying under most heads radar he’s gotten himself some big time backing to help him make some noise.

Calling on the Bawse, Rick Ross and OG producer, Jermaine Dupri for his visuals to “8 Bands Remix,” La finds himself moving work at a warehouse before getting turnt up alongside his well-established music peers.

Back in the studio Wiz Khalifa links up with 24HRS and give us some insight on how they get work done as they smoke some herb and munch on Chinese food for their clip to “Dreams.” It’s not easy using chopsticks to eat when you’re high, b. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Popcaan, Z-Ro, and more.

LATHEGOAT FT. RICK ROSS & JERMAIN DUPRI – “8 BANDS REMIX”

WIZ KHALIFA FT. 24HRS – “DREAMS”

POPCAAN – “WIN”

Z-RO – “MAKE IT BACC HOME”

BUTTA RAKZ – “FAST LIFE”

SLOWTHAI & SKEPTA – “CANCELLED”

O DAWG FT. RIM – “VITAMIN WATER”

SHA GUALLA – “GROWN UP”

