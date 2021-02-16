Wake Tech Is Offering A Salary Negotiation Workshop

Wake Tech’s Career & Employment Resources is proud to offer the AAUW Start Smart Salary Negotiation program.

Start Smart is specifically designed to teach you how to negotiate salaries for a new job. In this two-hour workshop, you’ll gain confidence in your negotiation skills through facilitated discussion on:

-How to identify and articulate your personal value

-How to develop an arsenal of persuasive responses and other strategies to use when negotiating

-How to conduct objective market research to benchmark a target salary and benefits

-About the pay gap, including its long-term consequences

This virtual event is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Please complete the RSVP information below.

RSVP HERE

[Alumni] – @WakeTechCareers is excited to offer a Salary Negotiation Workshop! This highly effective, free, 2-hour training will provide tips for successfully negotiating salary and benefits packages. February 23

11:00am – 1:00pm RSVP is required!

➡️ https://t.co/vbGJECTxbW pic.twitter.com/WpHqzJuMfA — Wake Tech (@waketechcc) February 15, 2021

Here Are 5 Times Brandy Norwood's Braids Were Hair Goals 5 photos Launch gallery Here Are 5 Times Brandy Norwood's Braids Were Hair Goals 1. BRANDY NORWOOD AT CLUB INTA'S, 1994 Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. BRANDY NORWOOD AT THE 50TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 1998 Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. BRANDY NORWOOD 'MOESHA' PROMO SHOTS, 1999 Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. BRANDY NORWOOD AT THE 29TH ANNUAL DIVAS SIMPLY SINGING ON WORLD AIDS DAY, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. BRANDY NORWOOD AT THE SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading Here Are 5 Times Brandy Norwood’s Braids Were Hair Goals Here Are 5 Times Brandy Norwood's Braids Were Hair Goals [caption id="attachment_3072380" align="alignnone" width="819"] Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty[/caption] You can’t discuss urban culture without talking about Brandy Norwood. She was the girl next door we related to via her sitcom, Moesha. When she wasn’t exercising her acting chops, she was serenading us with classic R&B music. Among Brandy’s long list of contributions, is her sense of style that has inspired an entire generation. I know I’m not the only person to show my mother a picture of Moesha’s shoulder-length box braids and ask for it to be my next hairstyle. Brandy's hair has always been hair goals. She's constructed just about every braided style you could think of and made them work on every single red carpet. A lot of us have grown up with Brandy. From her TV show and movie roles to her amazing musical collection and fun sense of style, we’ve seen her develop into the woman she is today. In honor of her 42nd birthday (2/11), we’re taking a look at 5 times Brandy's braids were hair goals.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Wake Tech Is Offering A Salary Negotiation Workshop was originally published on foxync.com