Wake Tech’s Career & Employment Resources is proud to offer the AAUW Start Smart Salary Negotiation program.
Start Smart is specifically designed to teach you how to negotiate salaries for a new job. In this two-hour workshop, you’ll gain confidence in your negotiation skills through facilitated discussion on:
-How to identify and articulate your personal value
-How to develop an arsenal of persuasive responses and other strategies to use when negotiating
-How to conduct objective market research to benchmark a target salary and benefits
-About the pay gap, including its long-term consequences
This virtual event is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Please complete the RSVP information below.
[Alumni] – @WakeTechCareers is excited to offer a Salary Negotiation Workshop!
This highly effective, free, 2-hour training will provide tips for successfully negotiating salary and benefits packages.
February 23
11:00am – 1:00pm
RSVP is required!
➡️ https://t.co/vbGJECTxbW pic.twitter.com/WpHqzJuMfA
— Wake Tech (@waketechcc) February 15, 2021
Here Are 5 Times Brandy Norwood's Braids Were Hair Goals
Here Are 5 Times Brandy Norwood's Braids Were Hair Goals
1. BRANDY NORWOOD AT CLUB INTA'S, 1994Source:Getty 1 of 5
2. BRANDY NORWOOD AT THE 50TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 1998Source:Getty 2 of 5
3. BRANDY NORWOOD 'MOESHA' PROMO SHOTS, 1999Source:Getty 3 of 5
4. BRANDY NORWOOD AT THE 29TH ANNUAL DIVAS SIMPLY SINGING ON WORLD AIDS DAY, 2019Source:Getty 4 of 5
5. BRANDY NORWOOD AT THE SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 5 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Wake Tech Is Offering A Salary Negotiation Workshop was originally published on foxync.com