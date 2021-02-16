Wake County Opens New COVID-19 Testing Locations

As four permanent COVID-19 testing sites continue to serve thousands of people each day, Wake County is partnering with Raleigh, Fuquay-Varina and a local Garner Church to add four additional locations for the week of Monday, Feb. 15.

These convenient drive-thru sites will make it easy for residents who live in these communities to get tested.

Wake County will offer testing from Monday, Feb. 15, through Sunday, Feb. 21, at the following municipal parks:

The hours for testing are:

Monday, Feb. 15 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Saturday, Feb. 20 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 21 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to park sites, Aversboro Baptist Church is hosting a temporary testing site at their location at 1600 Aversboro Road in Garner. The dates and times of testing are:

Thursday, Feb. 18 through Saturday, Feb. 20 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For the latest testing times and to see all of our locations, check wakegov.com/testing. Use the “< >” symbols to scroll through the days of the week.

How do we test? Several tents and lanes will be set up in each park, and you’ll pull up to them in your car. Staff will hand you a short swab, and you’ll be asked to circle it around in the lower part of your nose several times. Then, you’ll put the swab in a vial and hand it back to us.

How do I get my results? You’ll be given a card with information about how to go online or sign up for an email to get your results. Most results return within 24 – 48 hours.

Testing is available for everyone and especially recommended for:

People who have symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and loss of smell;

People who have been a “close contact” of someone confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 within the past 14 days;

People with or without symptoms who are part of an outbreak response or contact investigation in high-risk settings, such as nursing homes, congregate living facilities, correctional facilities or homeless communities; and

People without symptoms who believe they may be infected should consider getting tested. For example, in the past two weeks, you were around many people who weren’t wearing face coverings and/or weren’t keeping a safe distance.

Testing is not recommended for people who have already had a positive viral COVID-19 test in the past 90 days and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19.

Staying Updated

Visit Wake County’s multilingual COVID-19 webpage for the latest information on COVID-19. It features a set of frequently asked questions to educate residents, COVID-19 vaccine information and the most current data on how the virus is impacting our county.

