The Alliance for Historic Hillsborough has put together a self-guided African-American Heritage Walking Tour.
This walking tour offers a small glimpse into the vibrant and profound African American community that has flourished in Hillsborough, despite race laws, segregation, and discrimination throughout the history of North Carolina.
Enslaved and freed people of color lived amongst whites, and all races would have interacted daily, which has added to the complexity of this town’s history. Hillsborough had a large population of freed blacks in the antebellum era, which was rare for a small southern town. African Americans created their own communities within the larger town, most of which can still be seen today. Unfortunately, much of this history has been overlooked and lost over time; however, historians are now bringing a new focus to this important part of Hillsborough’s past and are making new discoveries that we are excited to share.
5 Times Niecy Nash Served Those Curves On A Platter
5 Times Niecy Nash Served Those Curves On A Platter
1. NIECY NASH AT THE 71ST EMMY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 1 of 5
2. NIECY NASH AT THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 2 of 5
3. NIECY NASH AT THE LIFETIME SPECIAL SCREENING OF "STOLEN BY MY MOTHER, THE KAMIYAH MOBLEY STORY", 2020Source:Getty 3 of 5
4. NIECY NASH AT THE 13TH ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS LUNCHEON, 2020Source:Getty 4 of 5
5. NIECY NASH AT THE GLAMOR WOMEN OF THE YEAR AWARD, 2019Source:Getty 5 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Check Out This African-American Heritage Walking Tour In Hillsborough was originally published on foxync.com