The Lo Down: Lil Uzi Vert Goes Public With JT + Andra Day Makes Golden Globe History

Lil Uzi Vert and JT of the City Girls are now public public but of course that comes with some drama. The two exchanged some toxic subtweets and Lil Uzi Vert’s ex-girlfriend came out with some screenshots. There’s a new rap drama TV show coming soon starring Naturi Naughton and Eve and Andra Day makes history for winning Best Actress In A Drama at the Golden Globes. Hear these stories and more in The Lo Down.

