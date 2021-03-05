After Being Sued By Her Sister, Mariah Carey’s Brother Is Now Suing For “Emotional Distress”

Following the lawsuit filed against her by her sister early last month, new reports state that Mariah Carey is now additionally being sued by her brother Morgan Carey. In both cases, the singer’s siblings cited the way they were portrayed in her 2020 memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey as being problematic and false.

As per court documents acquired by TMZ, Morgan highlighted excerpts from his sister’s book which he claims depicted him as someone with a violent temper. From what could be gathered, Mariah’s recollections in the book of two separate incidents — one involving Morgan and their father, then another involving Morgan and their mother — are the causes of the brother’s new lawsuit. If you were wondering, TMZ detailed “defamation and [the] intentional infliction of emotional distress” as the claims Morgan cited against his famous sister.

Involving the passage referencing him and their father, Morgan said that the timeframe Mariah wrote the alleged incident happened and her claim that “twelve cops” responded to the dispute were plainly untrue. Concerning her memory of things, Mariah wrote in the book, “It took twelve cops to pull my brother and father apart. The big bodies of men, all entangled like a swirling hurricane, crashed loudly into the living room. I was a little girl with very few memories of a big brother who protected me. More often, I felt I had to protect myself from him, and sometimes I would find myself protecting my mother from him too.”

Relatedly, the except from the singer’s book about the alleged altercation between Morgan and their mother read, “Suddenly there was a loud, sharp noise, like an actual gunshot. My brother had pushed my mother with such force that her body slammed into the wall, making a loud cracking sound.” In the suit, Morgan referenced the “deep affection” he has for their mother and pointed out that later in the book Mariah claimed that their mother told her, “Morgan is the only one I love.”

