HER Story: Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Gail Winfrey was born in Kosciusko, Mississippi; on January 29, 1954.

She is an icon, that has shown the Black community that a Black woman can be a Philanthropist, Television Producer, Talk Show Host, Film Actress, and Producer.

With the OWN network and The O Magazine to be just a few of her accomplishments. Oprah published several self-help books, but the Journey to Beloved; published in 1996 based on Toni Morrison’s BELOVED. Journey to Beloved is described as Oprah’s emotional trials of the BELOVED experience.

Oprah has set the path ablaze for the past 30 years. She has accomplished many “first” in her time, including being North America’s first Black multi-billionaire.

“Everyone wants to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” ― Oprah Winfrey

