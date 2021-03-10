Consider Swizz Beatz and Timbaland official visionaries with Verzuz.

On Tuesday (March 9), the tandem confirmed the brand had been acquired by streaming platform Triller’s parent company, Triller Network. Additionally, Swizz and Timbo will be joining the Triller Verzuz management team and serve as brand visionaries.

“This is a momentous occasion not only for Verzuz and Triller but the music business as a whole,” Swizz and Tim shared on Tuesday. “By putting Verzuz in the Triller Network ecosystem and expanding the Verzuz brand to be side by side with the powerful Triller app, we will be able to continue to grow and evolve the music business as a whole, as we have been doing. To have partners in Triller who share our vision, specifically to celebrate and elevate the amazing artists who continue to shape culture around the world and give the consumer more direct access, is game changing.”

Additionally, all 43 previous participants in Verzuz will now have equity as partners and shareholders in the Triller Network as Swizz and Timbo become large shareholders. Since Verzuz’ launch in the beginning of the pandemic last year, the following acts have taken the stage, whether it be before or after the budget increased: John Legend, DMX, Alicia Keys, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Too Short, Patti LaBelle, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, E-40, Bounty Killer, D’Angelo, Ludacris, RZA, The Dream, Babyface, Nelly, Jagged Edge, Fred Hammond, Jadakiss, Fabolous, Brandy, Monica, Gladys Knight, Boi-1da, Hit-Boy, Ne-Yo, Johnta Austin, Scott Storch, T-Pain, Lil Jon, DJ Premier, Mannie Fresh, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, 112, Kirk Franklin, Sean Garrett, and D’Angelo.

Following the Verzuz event where D’Angelo performed solo at the Apollo Theater, the next announced Verzuz will occur with Wu-Tang Clan members Raekwon and Ghostface Killah.

Swizz Beatz & Timbaland’s ‘Verzuz’ Acquired By Triller was originally published on theboxhouston.com

