‘TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge’ Hopes To Be Perfect Love Letter To Fans of The Iconic Cartoon Franchise

Back in the day, we used to go to these places called arcades to play video games with other people. Crazy right? One game that gobbled up quarters was Konami’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Video Game developer and publisher Dotemu want to restore the feeling with a new TMNT video game.

In what many are calling a pleasant surprise, Dotemu (Streets of Rage 4) dropped the first trailer for its new beat-em-up sidescrolling Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ game, Shredder’s Revenge which looks to be a blast from the past. The game, which is also co-developed by Tribute Games (Panzer Paladin), takes some cues from the SNES classic Turtles In Time and combines it with the popular arcade game for a brand new adventure still heavy on nostalgia.

Speaking with Game Informer, Tribute Games co-founder Jean-Francois Major revealed that the game is a product of developers in both studios who had a love for the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

“We wanted to bring back a game for the fans of the ‘87 animated series and also the old arcade games of the ‘90s. Because we felt that people missed it. And including us, because, personally, I played those games a lot as a kid and I missed them a lot. So that was the idea that started it.”

While returning to the classic side-scrolling style and design of our favorite shelled heroes, the game will be sporting some graphical enhancements allowing it to play much faster and smoother than the classic games. Outside of the announcement trailer, the studio did not share many details. But, we do know that it will have co-op play, whether locally or online. The game should be coming to consoles and PC.

No release date has been revealed.

You can watch the first trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge below and prepare to feel like a kid again.

Photo: Dotemu / Tribute Games

