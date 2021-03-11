Just when it seemed like 2021 didn’t have enough L’s for sneakerheads to hold, pictures of the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 “Fragment” have begun to circulate around social media.

Days after La Flame teased the Air Jordan VI “Cactus Jack” on his IG, pics of another “Pending” L have hit the web and sneaker heads wanna know “Why does Nike do this to us?!” The blue toe version of the Air Jordan 1 High’s feature Travis’s now signature reverse swoosh along with the Cactus Jack face stitched on one heel while the other boasts the Fragment double lightning bolt symbol.

The military blue and white colorway are similar to the 2014 Air Jordan 1 x Fragment grails which are currently going for a cool $5,000 on the resale market depending on your size. So best believe if you can’t land these for retail you’re going to be coming hit on the head on the secondary market if you want a pair.

While fans still await a Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 “Bred” or “Chicago” colorway, these joints are a pretty nice consolation prize for anyone who’s able to copp. Don’t be surprised if Marcus Jordan backdoors his shipment though (no shots). Also has Joe “WestCoastStreetWear” Hebert and his army of bots been banned by Nike yet? Just sayin.’

No word on whether these will be yet another coveted “Friends And Family” pair of if they’ll be a “general release” but y’all know some celebs will pop up with these eventually.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you can smell those L’s that SNKRS is slowly cooking up to dish out come the release date.

L’s On Deck: The Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 “Fragment”‘s Have Been Teased was originally published on hiphopwired.com

